WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College’s 54th Annual Commencement Ceremonies took place on Thursday, Aug. 6, and Friday, Aug. 7 at the John A. Walker Center.
“We are immensely proud of our students, for the perseverance they demonstrated surviving the COVID-19 pandemic and completing their programs of study,” said Dr. Jeff Cox, president of Wilkes Community College.
Wilkes Community College presents the class of 2020:
Arts and Sciences Division
ASSOCIATE GRADUATES
Two-year Associate Degrees were awarded to the following students:
ASSOCIATE IN ARTS: Karstin Grace Adair, Moravian Falls; Stephanie Albanil-Rangel, North Wilkesboro; Carson Amick, North Wilkesboro; Bradley Anderson, Hiddenite; Karson Shae Anderson, Moravian Falls; Kaylee Atwood, Sparta; Madison Rae Bare, Wilkesboro; Hannah Sue Barker, Glendale Springs; Sandra Dyer Bell, Millers Creek; Christina Beltrami, Stony Point; Nicole Beltrami, Stony Point; Hallie Jean Billings, Jefferson; Garrett Allen Blackburn, North Wilkesboro; Megan Elizabeth Bledsoe, West Jefferson; Samuel Blevins, North Wilkesboro; Haleigh Adair Boles, Roaring River; Summer Branciforte, Traphill; Jessica Brown, Glade Valley; Mekenzie Nicole Brown, West Jefferson; Jennifer Burke, Charlotte; Cydney Joann Byrd, Elkin; Gabriel Alexander Cambre, Jefferson; Hannah L. Canter, North Wilkesboro; Vanessa Chaquea, Wilkesboro; Skylah Clonch, McGrady; Crystal Dawn Crouse, West Jefferson; Alexis Brooke Dancy, Wilkesboro; Taylor Dixon, Statesville; Katie Lin Gorich Duncan, Wilkesboro; Riley Edmondson, Jefferson; Hannah Ellis, Millers Creek; Chance Epley, Hays; Caroline Abigail-Elise Fairchild, North Wilkesboro; Joshua Tyler Franklin, Boomer; Veronica Yvette H. Garcia, Warrensville; Sterling Gentry, North Wilkesboro; Brookelyn Lanae Glass, Sparta; Amanda Goforth, North Wilkesboro; Morgan Gowan, Moravian Falls; Taylor Griffin, Millers Creek; Alexis Adrian Guerrero Herrera, North Wilkesboro; Cody Ryan Ham, Todd; Alana Grace Hamby, Lenoir; Caleb A. Harless, West Jefferson; Michelle Dawn Harper, Wilkesboro; Hollie Michelle Harris, Jefferson; Cody Harper Hartley, Ferguson; Lanna Hawkins, Boomer; Jesseca Tayler Hayes, Hays; Taylor Amanda Head, Creston; Alani Helms, Wilkesboro; Brian Hernandez-Medrano, Wilkesboro; Caleb Hicks, Wilkesboro; Mason L. Higgins, North Wilkesboro; Kimberly C. Hill, Crumpler; Macy Morgan, Taylorsville; Hailey Marie Hogan, Hays; Erica Ann Jaimes, North Wilkesboro; Erica Lee Jaimes, North Wilkesboro; Brianna Jennings, North Wilkesboro; Archie Johnson, Taylorsville; Bailey Renea Johnson, Hamptonville; Dalton Johnson, Millers Creek; Amanda Jordan, Millers Creek; Haley Jordan, Statesville; Joshua Ryan Knapp, Lansing; Nicole R. Koontz, West Jefferson; Breanna Laws, North Wilkesboro; Faith Lenz, Hamptonville; Ilse Limon Garcia, Moravian Falls; Gavin Lowe, North Wilkesboro; Ashley Bryan Lyons, Millers Creek; Bria Ashlyn Lyons, Moravian Falls;
Jayme Laine Martin, Purlear; Melany Martinez Morales, Wilkesboro; Nicole Marie Mast, Warrensville; Jennifer McCallister, Sparta; Kyra Grace McMillion, Kokomo, Indiana; Thomas Smith McNeill, Wilkesboro; Shabrina Denise McPherson, Mocksville; Carla Marie Melton, Hamptonville; Virginia Miller, Jefferson; Ashley Lynn Minton, Millers Creek; Alexis Nicole Moore, Traphill; Macy Taya Murphy, Moravian Falls; Hudson Graham Myers, North Wilkesboro; Itzel Nava-Carrasco, Roaring River; Jessika McKinley Norman, Millers Creek;
Olivia Palmer, Hays; Haley G. Pardue, Hamptonville; Isaac Patrick, West Jefferson; Evan R. Phillips, North Wilkesboro; William Calloway Purcell, Deep Gap; Rosalee Joy Reavis, North Wilkesboro; Madeline Roberts, North Wilkesboro; Allison Diamond Roten, West Jefferson;
Brittney Nicole Rutherford, Crumpler; Laura E. Santos Delgado, Wilkesboro; Tori Sheets, Roaring River; Kaylee Jane Shelton, Ronda; Christopher Mason Shumate, Warrensville; Kristen Shumate, McGrady; Kaylee Sue Simmons, Wilkesboro; Jared Thomas Staley, Wilkesboro; Hannah Leigh Steelman, Wilkesboro; Courtney Taylor Stroud, Hays; Jadyn Leigh Summers, Statesville; Hannah Sutphin, Wilkesboro; Lilah Terrell, Taylorsville; Megan Vannoy, Millers Creek; Emmalee Wages, Wilkesboro; Trendon Wagoner, North Wilkesboro; Sabrina Hope Walton, Crumpler; Madison Warner, Warrensville; Haley Dawn Webb, Millers Creek; Carolina Weinberger, West Jefferson; Chelsea Whisnant, Wilkesboro; Morgan Deanna Whittington, Millers Creek; Sarah Lynne Whittington, Millers Creek; Jackie B. Williams, West Jefferson;
Bailey Witherspoon, Fleetwood; Jacob Lee Wood. North Wilkesboro; and Madison Ann Worsham, Wilkesboro.
ASSOCIATE IN ENGINEERING: Tristan Elijah Dice, Wilkesboro and Zebulon Drew Duvall, Fleetwood.
ASSOCIATE IN GENERAL EDUCATION: Chetola Greer, Lansing; Christina Nicholson Messick, Wilkesboro; and Garry W. Saffold, Wilkesboro.
ASSOCIATE IN SCIENCE: Lindsay Adams, Hamptonville; Cameron Robert Barlow, Millers Creek; Leksa Jade Billings, McGrady; Megan Elizabeth Bledsoe, West Jefferson; Brett Burkhart, Wilkesboro; Abigail Paige Draughn, North Wilkesboro; Erin Duffield, Millers Creek; Dylan Eller, Millers Creek; Brian Foster, Hays; Jacob Hamby, Millers Creek; Sara Jarvis, North Wilkesboro; Gavin Malachi Joines, Sparta; Allie Sharon Lovett, Elkin; Zachary Quentin Lovette, North Wilkesboro; Hunter Curtis Mathis, Roaring River; M. Randall McNeil, North Wilkesboro; Genesis Negrellos Aguilera, Wilkesboro; Brandon Peck , North Wilkesboro; William Isaac Pugh, Millers Creek; Christopher Dalton Robbins, Hamptonville; Josiah Sparks, Ronda; Mikhala Danielle Stanley, North Wilkesboro; Elva Swibold, West Jefferson; Ashley C. Watson, Ferguson; Devin Monroe Wood, Boonville; and Alec Gabrial Wyatt, Taylorsville.
Business and Public Service Technologies Division
ASSOCIATE IN APPLIED SCIENCE GRADUATES
The following students received Associate in Applied Science degrees:
ACCOUNTING: Susan Todd Edwards, Sparta; Amanda J. Johnson, North Wilkesboro; Crystal Pennell, Hiddenite; and BrookeLynn Roope, Hays.
ACCOUNTING AND FINANCE – Concentration in Accounting: Sydney Renea Adams, North Wilkesboro; Melissa Cleary, North Wilkesboro; Andrea Coldiron, North Wilkesboro; Lynzie Holestin, Statesville; Taylor Lowe, Moravian Falls; Daniel Lee Money, McGrady; Samantha Nickelson, Wilkesboro; Casey Sheeler, Millers Creek; and Latyna Spears, Millers Creek.
ADVERTISING & GRAPHIC DESIGN: Rosalinda Ruiz Carbajal, North Wilkesboro.
BAKING AND PASTRY ARTS: Maghan Katrice Adams, West Jefferson; Kaycee Brown, Millers Creek; Brittany Earp, Statesville; Holden Fox, Taylorsville; and Sara Mari Lopez, Thurmond.
BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION – General: Brittany Melton Allred, Yadkinville; Aaron Casey Brown, Piney Creek; Bryan D. Cassell, Glade Valley; Theresa L. Crockett, North Wilkesboro; Molly Mae Dawes, Jefferson; Christy G. Denny, West Jefferson; Amy Rena Harmon, Union Grove; Andrew Hutchens, Crumpler; Matthew Jones, Lansing; Kaylee Atwood, Sparta; David Trent Love, North Wilkesboro; Chelsea Q. Matthews, Yadkinville; Lisa Spears Mikeal, Wilkesboro; Rosa Gloria Munoz-Maya, Hays; Dylan Shumate, Jonesville; Latyna Spears, Millers Creek; and Lauren Terrell, Taylorsville.
BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION – Customer Relations Management: Brandon Daniel Estrada, Wilkesboro.
BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION – Management Information Systems: Eric Kohlmeier, Wilkesboro.
CRIMINAL JUSTICE TECHNOLOGY: Barry Craig Adams, Deep Gap; Autumn Lynne Brinegar, Hays; Gracie M. Brown, Traphill; Chasey Caul, North Wilkesboro; Tevin J. Colbert, Boomer; Hannah Absher Combs, McGrady; Aurora Carmen Costagliola, Wilkesboro; Nathaniel James Cox, Glade Valley; Chasity Crane, Millers Creek; BreAnna Dancy, North Wilkesboro; Tanner Phillip Grogan, West Jefferson; Aaron Hamby, North Wilkesboro; Daniel Lee Harless, West Jefferson; Mason Andrew Hartley, Wilkesboro; Kimberly Faith Jones, Roaring River;
Araceli Martinez, Wilkesboro; Paola Pacheco, Moravian Falls; Itzamar Renteria, North Wilkesboro; and Logan Avery Whisnant, Wilkesboro.
CULINARY ARTS: Brittany Earp, Statesville; Tonya McNeil, Traphill; and Christopher Zeidner, Wilkesboro.
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION: Maria J. Miller, Wilkesboro and Tony Lowell Trivette, Jr., North Wilkesboro.
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION – Non-Transfer: Andrea Hunt, Hays and Veronica Isabel Vargas Perez, Ennice.
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION - Transfer Licensure: Megan Billings, Ferguson; Meghan Ann Messer, Hamptonville; and Sapphire Nichols, North Wilkesboro.
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – Computer Programming: Benjamin J. Brown, Sparta.
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY - Game Development: Anthony Briggs, Wilkesboro; Aven Maverick Sheppard, Taylorsville; and Travis Wall, Wilkesboro.
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – Network Management: Kenny Brown, Deep Gap; Jason Edward Miller, Crumpler; Brian J. Severt, Deep Gap; and Benjamin Shepherd, North Wilkesboro.
DIPLOMA PROGRAMS
ACCOUNTING AND FINANCE – Concentration in Accounting: Destiny Smith, North Wilkesboro.
ADVERTISING AND GRAPHIC DESIGN: Issac Jaramillo-Lopez, Jefferson.
BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION: Austin Coy Brown, Purlear.
CRIMINAL JUSTICE TECHNOLOGY: Kayleigh Brown, North Wilkesboro; Isaac Creasy, Olin; Ryan E. Dowell, Piney Creek; and Jasmine Irene Peter Snider, North Wilkesboro.
CULINARY ARTS: Erick Alejandro Chimal Romero, Elkin.
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY - Computer Programming: Hannah Michelle Billings, Traphill and Michael John Ebert, North Wilkesboro.
CERTIFICATE PROGRAMS
The following received certificates:
ACCOUNTING AND FINANCE - Accounting Clerk: Kaylee Darlene Helton, North Wilkesboro.
ADVERTISING AND GRAPHIC DESIGN – Graphic Design: Christopher Ray Barger, Wilkesboro; Kaitlyn Bell, North Wilkesboro; Shannon Bradley Bowlin, Moravian Falls; Thomas E. Bryant, Taylorsville; Janah Nicole Bucknum, Taylorsville; Whitley Crater, Yadkinville; Thomas Jeffrey Lambert, North Wilkesboro; and Jaime Hernandez Lopez, Glade Valley.
ADVERTISING AND GRAPHIC DESIGN – Photography: Shannon Bradley Bowlin, Moravian Falls; Bailey Ann Hutchens, Wilkesboro; and Noah Lee Krause, Wilkesboro.
BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION - Business Administration: Abbey Simone Byrd, North Wilkesboro; Barbara Casey, North Wilkesboro; Sergio Gomez-Benitez, North Wilkesboro; Chloe Moriah Caudill, Sparta; Jennifer Cortez-Rayas, Wilkesboro; Ally Paige Hanson, Piney Creek; Jonathan Daniel Hernandez, North Wilkesboro; Charles David Lagasse, Jefferson; Conner Edward Leach, Sparta; Johnathan Charles Luckey, Purlear; Meah Grace Osborne, Millers Creek; and Kennedy Alexis Willens, Millers Creek.
CRIMINAL JUSTICE TECHNOLOGY – Criminal Justice Technology: Dustin Blake Blackburn, Elkin; Genesis Rachell Cardenas-Mejia, North Wilkesboro; Mahaley Cronk, West Jefferson; Leah Paige Delp, Sparta; Bailey McKenzie Gates, Piney Creek; Natalia Adriana Gonzalez, Ennice; Grayson Smith Hamm, Sparta; Kevin Hernandez-Posada, North Wilkesboro;
Dalton Wayne Jessup, Traphill; Kamden Makayla Kimmer, State Road; Tonya Jean Mabe, Ennice; Daisy Vanessa Panuco Popocatl, Sparta; John Wayne Prest, Glade Valley; Lindsay G. Sheets, Sparta; Sadie Suzanne Sturgill, Sparta; Joshua Ryan Taylor, Sparta; and Quilana Jaynelle Turner, Boone.
CRIMINAL JUSTICE TECHNOLOGY – Transfer: Jared Foley, Sparta; Natalia Adriana Gonzalez, Ennice; Jennifer Nicole Miles, Sparta; Gabriel Blu Navarro, Sparta; and Haley Paige Rife, Sparta.
CULINARY ARTS - Line Cook: Katie N. Auton, Taylorsville; Thomas Shea Bitner, Purlear; Hope O'Neal Collins, Jonesville; Hannah Cheyenne-Marie Gould, Wilkesboro; Stacy Gean Hedrick, Mount Airy; Landry Tucker McNeil, Millers Creek; William Francis Rambo, North Wilkesboro; Citlaly Rodriguez, Mount Airy; Joshua Clyde Hart Roten, Glendale Springs; Blanca Flor Salgado, Millers Creek; Micah Samuel Warren, Purlear; Connor Andrew Hartley, Ferguson; and Josh Saffold, Wilkesboro.
EARLY CHILDHOOD: Missy Dancy Allen, Millers Creek; Kara Gourley, Wilkesboro; Anna Rebekah Kurtz, Jefferson; Crystal Ann Taylor, North Wilkesboro; and Heidi Cherish Whittington, Wilkesboro.
INFANT/TODDLER CARE: Kara Gourley, Wilkesboro.
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY - Cyber Security: Jimmy Ashton, Hays.
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – Digital Media: Dylan Clayton Johnson, North Wilkesboro and Tanner Ian Medley, North Wilkesboro.
INFORMATIONAL TECHNOLOGY – Game Development: Amanda Moran, Wilkesboro and Quinn Royal, Millers Creek.
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- Information Technology: Jorge Chavez-Meza, North Wilkesboro; Everette Huffman, Hays; Guang Sheng Li, Sparta; Logan Marlow, Sparta; Tanner Ian Medley, North Wilkesboro; Breanna Jade Minton, Traphill; Adam Tyler Pruitt, Glade Valley; Logan Charles Pugh, Sparta; Francisco Sebastian-Cuevas, North Wilkesboro; Aaryan Singh, North Wilkesboro; and Sarah Ann Stikes, McGrady.
Health Sciences Division
ASSOCIATE IN APPLIED SCIENCE GRADUATES
The following students received Associate in Applied Science degrees:
ASSOCIATE DEGREE NURSING: Robert Barnes, Winston-Salem; Brittney Johnson Blevins, Elkin; Beth Brinegar, North Wilkesboro; Kimberly Nichole Coleman, Crumpler; Brandie Jo Combs, Traphill; Cassandra D. Cox, Lansing; Dallas Jordan Crouse, Taylorsville; Kiana Osborne Dillard, Laurel Springs; Marlise Elizabeth Greene, Deep Gap; Jessica M. Griffin, Hays; Darian Nicole Grimm, Hamptonville; Tyler C. Johnston, Hays; Abbie Elizabeth Kenley, Fleetwood; Ana'e Desarae Limon, Wilkesboro; Sonya Billings Lovette, Hamptonville; Cassie Anne Marvel, Lansing; Kensey Mullis Walters, West Jefferson; Brooklyn K. Roten, Lansing; Kayla Williams, Ferguson; and Michelle Wolfe, Yadkinville.
ASSOCIATE DEGREE NURSING-RIBN: Presley Church, North Wilkesboro; Sydney Elizabeth Culler, North Wilkesboro; and Hanna Hall, Laurel Springs.
HUMAN SERVICES TECHNOLOGY: Megan Casstevens, Elkin; Sara W. Brewer, North Wilkesboro; Kaitlyn LeAnn Gambill, North Wilkesboro; Olivia Rebecca Jarvis, Wilkesboro; Alisha LeeAnn Nance, Roaring River; Heather Shumate, Hays; Tonya Renee Sizemore, West Jefferson; and Mary Jane B. Vawter, McGrady.
MEDICAL ASSISTING: Jessica Aponte, North Wilkesboro; Keri Behrens, North Wilkesboro; Gina Killian Bonham, West Jefferson; Lydia Cook, State Road; Ashley Denny, Crumpler; BreAnna Eller, Wilkesboro; Brooke Brown, Hays; Brianna Prevette, Roaring River; Katlin M. Roberts, Moravian Falls; Alexandra Shew, North Wilkesboro; Kelly Smith, Statesville; Kendra Thompson, North Wilkesboro; Elizabeth Trivette, North Wilkesboro; and Tiara Cheyenne Winters, North Wilkesboro.
RADIOGRAPHY: Paige Colbert, Millers Creek; Laura Alexandria Davis, Boomer; Mary E. Hannewald, Lansing; Morgan Jasso, Sparta; Keelee McGlamery, Hays; Sierra Nance, Wilkesboro; Eduardo Ruvalcaba, North Wilkesboro; and Jared Allan Vice, Wilkesboro.
RESPIRATORY THERAPY: Eddie Brian Cha, Statesville; Victoria Beth Dockery, Millers Creek; Lola Griffith, Ferguson; Tanya Patricia Link, Taylorsville; Hailey Barbara Mastin, Jonesville; Staley Elizabeth Parks, Wilkesboro; and Savananacole Nhiawa Vang, Taylorsville.
DIPLOMA PROGRAMS
The following will receive one-year diplomas:
DENTAL ASSISTING: Olivia Faith Anderson, Moravian Falls; Stephanie Church, North Wilkesboro; Kristen Farrington, North Wilkesboro; Taylor Leanne Franklin, Sparta; Lesly Fuentes-Ramirez, North Wilkesboro; Monlea George, Yadkinville; Gracie LeAnn Hutchens, Yadkinville; Katelyn Brooke Johnson, Lansing; Morgan Marie Johnson, Dobson; Caitlin Moody, Lenoir; Abigail Rainwater, Statesville; Belle Shook, Taylorsville; Maklyn Kayla Walker, Hamptonville; Kendra Allison Warren, Union Grove; and Angel Williamson Hiddenite.
HUMAN SERVICES TECHNOLOGY: Joanna Benitez-Hernandez, Yadkinville.
CERTIFICATE PROGRAMS
The following received certificates:
HUMAN SERVICES TECHNOLOGY: Noemi Duran, North Wilkesboro; Catelyn Grace Howell, Lansing; Amanda Moore Wyatt, North Wilkesboro; and Kelly N. Wyatt, North Wilkesboro.
Applied Career Technologies Division
ASSOCIATE IN APPLIED SCIENCE GRADUATES
The following students received Associate in Applied Science degrees:
APPLIED ANIMAL SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY: Hunter Beckham, Taylorsville; Kaylee Bowlin, North Wilkesboro; Megan Brown, North Wilkesboro; Dameon Scott Byrd, North Wilkesboro; Zachary Hunter Call, North Wilkesboro; Brittany Chapman, Taylorsville; Leslie Cornett, Vilas; Andrea Crider, Hiddenite; Ariel Loren Day, Hamptonville; Kambryn Elizabeth Dockins, Taylorsville; Jessica Naomi Jennings, Hickory; Joshua Lafone, Taylorsville; Jennifer Linley, Elkin; Cynthia Maciel, North Wilkesboro; Calvin Mooney, Wilkesboro; Andrew Nance, Roaring River; Marchella D. Campbell, Wilkesboro; Makayla Catherine Norman, Millers Creek;
Leah Ray, Roaring River; Jordan Souther, North Wilkesboro; Vada Stevens, Westfield; Justin Thompson, Taylorsville; Adreanna Jacqualine White, Statesville; Shelby White, Hays; David Williams, Union Grove; and Elizabeth Williams, Wilkesboro.
APPLIED ANIMAL SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY – Animal Science: Morgan Bullard, North Wilkesboro.
APPLIED ANIMAL SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY – Poultry Management Technology: Megan Brown, North Wilkesboro; Zachary Hunter Call, North Wilkesboro; Brittany Chapman, Taylorsville; Kambryn Elizabeth Dockins, Taylorsville; Jessica Naomi Jennings, Hickory; Joshua Lafone, Taylorsville; Jennifer Linley, Elkin; Cynthia Maciel, North Wilkesboro; Andrew Nance, Roaring River; Marchella D. Campbell, Wilkesboro; Leah Ray, Roaring River; Justin Thompson, Taylorsville; Brittany Lynn White, State Road; and Elizabeth Williams, Wilkesboro.
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY: Josh Brake, Jonesville and Zebulon Drew Duvall, Fleetwood.
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY – CNC Machining Technology: Charles Bryson R. Bowers, Millers Creek; Dylan Cox, Wilkesboro; and Jacob D. Roe, Wilkesboro.
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY - Electronics and Computer Engineering Technology: Colby Adam Brooks, Glade Valley and Jeremy Caudle, Wilkesboro.
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY - Industrial Systems Technology: Jared Wood, Elkin.
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY - Machining & Maintenance Technology:
Christopher Thomas Bumgarner-Mushrim, Todd and Dillon Ray McCann, Elkin.
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY - Robotics, Automation, & Mechatronics Technology: Andrew Blake Johnson, Mocksville.
ARCHITECTURAL TECHNOLOGY: Emaleth Violet Myers, Boomer and Zeb Wilcox, North Wilkesboro.
ARCHITECTURAL TECHNOLOGY - Architecture Technology: Caleb Dylan Roberts, Jefferson.
ARCHITECTURAL TECHNOLOGY - Building Construction Technology: Preston Riashawn Carlton Kelly, Hamptonville and Robert William Marshall, Lewisville.
AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY: Cole McKinley Adams, Wilkesboro; Colt Lane Cline, Hiddenite; Logan A. Cothren, Traphill; Karter Michael Peek, Hickory; Skyler Perry, North Wilkesboro; Alan Rangel Mendez, Boone; and Jeremy Ronald Salmons, Yadkinville.
BUILDING CONSTRUCTION TECHNOLOGY: James Allen Kerr, Moravian Falls; Zachary Lovell, North Wilkesboro; Grant Mitchell, Taylorsville; Justin Wayne Shepherd, North Wilkesboro; and Chandler Dale Whitaker, Elkin.
COLLISION REPAIR AND REFINISHING TECHNOLOGY: Cole McKinley Adams, Wilkesboro; Keith Wayne Haynes, North Wilkesboro; Billy Plowman, Millers Creek; Kameron Logan Prevette, North Wilkesboro; Aaron Taylor, Hays; Victoria Vickers, Lenoir; Michael L. Welborn, Stony Point; and Timothy Jacob Williams, Statesville.
DIESEL AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT TECHNOLOGY: Nathan Scott Bowles, Taylorsville; Dillon John Carlton, North Wilkesboro; Aidan Quinn Cecile, Wilkesboro; Grant Allen Hodges, Jonesville; Joshua Nathaniel Huffman, Jonesville; Jacob Eugene Johnson, North Wilkesboro; Cody Carlyle Lamkin, Lansing; Jonathan Lugo Parra, North Wilkesboro; Jacob Tyler Milam, Creston; Jordan Miller, Fleetwood; James Dean Moretz, Millers Creek; Christopher Owens, North Wilkesboro; John Reavis, Fleetwood; Cole Richie, Jefferson; Ethan Shrader, West Jefferson; Angela Torres, Lenoir; Chase L. Warren, Hickory; and Tyler Whisnant, Connelly Springs.
HORTICULTURE TECHNOLOGY: Candace Leigh Call, North Wilkesboro; Tyler Christopher Couch, Elkin; Noah Jacob Hudler, Taylorsville; and James Phillips, Sparta.
DIPLOMA PROGRAMS
The following received one-year diplomas:
APPLIED ANIMAL SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY - Poultry Management Technology:
Paul Blake Ashley, Jonesville.
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY – Electronics and Computer Engineering Technology: Kelly Ross Hamby, Jr., Ferguson and Brandon David Eugene Hutchins, Ronda.
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY - Industrial Systems Technology: William Jacob Travis Edwards, Wilkesboro and Kareem Marquis Newkirk, North Wilkesboro.
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY - Robotics, Automation & Mechatronics Technology: Kelly Ross Hamby, Jr., Ferguson and Brandon David Eugene Hutchins, Ronda.
AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY: Justin N. Leonard, Millers Creek.
COLLISION REPAIR AND REFINISHING TECHNOLOGY: Dylan Michael McCrea, Boomer and Michael Allen Phillips, Taylorsville.
DIESEL AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT TECHNOLOGY: Ty Daniel Benton, Ronda; Ryan Thomas Denny, Millers Creek; Matthew Dean Johnson, Sparta; Dillon Andrew Don Norwood, Lenoir; and Evan Phipps, Thurmond.
WELDING: Todd Burke, Wilkesboro; Yamilet Torres Canela, Sparta; Joshua Ryan Cecil, Millers Creek; Isaac E. Creech, Creston; Connor N. Elledge, Ferguson; Blake Greene, Wilkesboro; Brandon Hemric, Elkin; Benjamin Huffman, Yadkinville; Parks Kilby, Wilkesboro; Carson McCollum, Hamptonville; Jacob Isaac Pruitt, West Jefferson; and Dylan Testerman, Millers Creek.
CERTIFICATE PROGRAMS
The following received certificates:
APPLIED ANIMAL SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY - Agricultural Mechanization: Gabriela Vanesa Roberts, Roaring River and Chloe Ellen Watson, Ferguson.
APPLIED ANIMAL SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY – Animal Production: Christy Greer, Taylorsville.
APPLIED ANIMAL SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY – Animal Science Intro: Isaac Scott Edmiston, Moravian Falls; Tanya Marie Fox, Hiddenite; Miguel Isai Mendoza, Roaring River; Gabriela Vanesa Roberts, Roaring River; Leslie Victoria Sierra, Roaring River; and Jonathan Thomas Smith, Wilkesboro.
APPLIED ANIMAL SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY - Basic Animal Science: Christy Greer, Taylorsville.
APPLIED ANIMAL SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY – Into to Beef: Mason Lee Carrier, Sparta.
APPLIED ANIMAL SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY- Poultry Management: Isaac Scott Edmiston, Moravian Falls and Daniel Thomas Mathis, Jr., Roaring River.
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY - Basic Engineering Technology: Matthew Cory Treva, West Jefferson.
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY – Basic Level I CNC Machining: Zachary James Holman, Warrensville; Brandi Parrish, West Jefferson; Matthew Cory Treva, West Jefferson; Alex Anthony Weaver, Boone; and Eric Christopher Weaver, Boone.
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY - Basic Mechatronics Technology: Brady Ross Marley, Elkin; Alesha Renee Milholand, Yadkinville; and Antonio Torres-De la Paz, Wilkesboro.
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY - Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning:
Michael Mayfield, Boomer.
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY - Industrial Electrical Systems: Michael Mayfield, Boomer.
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY - Introduction to Engineering: Matthew Cory Treva, West Jefferson.
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY - Level I Electronics Technology: Antonio Torres-De la Paz, Wilkesboro.
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY - Machining & Maintenance Technology:
Noah Wyatt Johnson, Lansing; and Matthew Cory Treva, West Jefferson.
ARCHITECTURAL TECHNOLOGY – Architectural Technology Level I: Brian Douglas Tyler, Wilkesboro; Jordan Skyler Van Pelt, Millers Creek; and Saylar Victoria Wyatt, West Jefferson.
ARCHITECTURAL TECHNOLOGY – CAD/BIM: Haley Alexandria Reavill, Millers Creek and Zachary Daniel Sizemore, Hamptonville.
ARCHITECTURAL TECHNOLOGY - Intro to Architectural & Construction: Daniel Blake Durham, Elkin; Jose Miguel Jimenez-Cervantes, North Wilkesboro; Ariel Lagunas, North Wilkesboro; Jazmyn Marie Martinez, Roaring River; and Zack David Nuzzolilo, Millers Creek.
AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY - Basic Transportation: Luke Conner Blackburn, Boomer; Michael Griffith, Wilkesboro; Logan Daniel Creed Guinn, Newland; Austin Ryan Howell, North Wilkesboro; Kristian Tyler Howell, Hays; Austin Matthew Johnson, North Wilkesboro; Elijah Dane Johnson, North Wilkesboro; Nathan Scott Johnson, North Wilkesboro; Thomas Andrew Johnson, Jonesville; Raul Limon, Wilkesboro; Samuel Charles Lincomfelt, Hamptonville; Daniel Murphy Long, North Wilkesboro; Tyler Jordan Lovette, North Wilkesboro; Cody Lane Marley, Boomer; Skyler Cheyenne Lee Mathis, Elkin; Dawson Nixon, Jonesville; Jonatan Ortiz, North Wilkesboro; Dustin Jay Pardue, Vilas; Michael Ethan Reed, North Wilkesboro; Gene Curtis Shepherd, North Wilkesboro; Matthew Lee Smith, Wilkesboro;
Austin Smoot, Roaring River; Bryce Connor Stanley, Purlear; Jeremy Starnes, Hickory; John Jacob Thompson, Jonesville; and Dakota Levi Wilson, Ronda.
AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY - Drive Train: Andrew Eli Hicks, Hays; Devin Lee Honeycutt, Taylorsville; Aaron Martin, Laurel Springs; Dylan Kyle Mayberry, Taylorsville; and Michael Ethan Reed, North Wilkesboro.
AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY - Electrical/Electronics: Andrew Eli Hicks, Hays; Devin Lee Honeycutt, Taylorsville; Aaron Martin, Laurel Springs; Dylan Kyle Mayberry, Taylorsville; and Michael Ethan Reed, North Wilkesboro.
AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY - Engine Performance: Andrew Eli Hicks, Hays; Devin Lee Honeycutt, Taylorsville; Aaron Martin, Laurel Springs; Dylan Kyle Mayberry, Taylorsville; and Michael Ethan Reed, North Wilkesboro.
AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY – Transportation Climate Control: Michael Griffith, Wilkesboro; Tyler Jordan Lovette, North Wilkesboro; Dustin Jay Pardue, Vilas; Michael Ethan Reed, North Wilkesboro; Angel L. Sharp, Appleton, ME; and Gene Curtis Shepherd, North Wilkesboro.
AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY – UNDER CAR: Jimmy Nolan Cardwell, Wilkesboro; Joseph Daniel Cartner, Mocksville; Julian Castillo, Sparta; Jason Lee Clarke, McGrady; Juan Jesus Galeana-Sanchez, Jonesville; Dylan Kenneth Houck, Millers Creek; Jason Edgar Hubbard, Mount Airy; Eustacio Limon-Umanzor, Moravian Falls; Antonio Nunez, Jonesville; Dustin Jay Pardue, Vilas; Michael Ethan Reed, North Wilkesboro; Gideon Lukas Spendlove, West Jefferson; and Luke Everett Sturdivant, Wilkesboro.
BUILDING CONSTRUCTION TECHNOLOGY - Carpentry: Robert Joseph Bentley, Hayes; Kobe Mason Pennington, Millers Creek; Fernando Ramirez, West Jefferson; and Hunter Bradley Wilhelm, Statesville.
BUILDING CONSTRUCTION TECHNOLOGY - Construction Management: Alex Byrd, Wilkesboro; Jacob Reece Huffman, Yadkinville; and Matthew Thomas Jarvis, Roaring River.
BUILDING CONSTRUCTION TECHNOLOGY - Construction Mechanical Trades: Alex Byrd, Wilkesboro; Jacob Reece Huffman, Yadkinville; and Matthew Thomas Jarvis, Roaring River.
BUILDING CONSTRUCTION TECHNOLOGY – Intro to Building Construction: Alejandro Castillo, Wilkesboro.
COLLISION REPAIR AND REFINISHING TECHNOLOGY - Body Shop Operations: Jerry Kyle Moretz, Boone.
DIESEL AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT TECHNOLOGY - Advanced Diesel P/M Diagnosis: Ethan Thomas Galliher, Harmony; Logan Daniel Creed Guinn, Newland; Rylan C. Long, North Wilkesboro; James Moretz, Boone; and Brandi Myrick Thomas, Colfax.
DIESEL AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT TECHNOLOGY- Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology: Gene Curtis Shepherd, North Wilkesboro.
DIESEL AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT TECHNOLOGY- Engine Systems: Nicholas Cage Cook, Traphill and Logan Daniel Creed Guinn, Newland.
DIESEL AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT TECHNOLOGY- Power Trains: Andrew Scott Barker, Sparta; Dustin Lee Canter, Boone; Nicholas Cage Cook, Traphill; Dylan Kenneth Houck, Millers Creek; Thomas Andrew Johnson, Jonesville; Devin Trevor Laws, Boomer; Samuel Charles Lincomfelt, Hamptonville; Dawson Nixon, Jonesville; Jeremy Starnes, Hickory;
Brandi Myrick Thomas, Colfax; John Jacob Thompson, Jonesville; and Marcelo Denza Zacatenco, North Wilkesboro.
DIESEL AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT TECHNOLOGY- Suspension & Engine Management: Logan Daniel Creed Guinn, Newland and Brandi Myrick Thomas, Colfax.
DIESEL AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT TECHNOLOGY Vehicle Maintenance: Ethan Thomas Galliher, Harmony; Logan Daniel Creed Guinn, Newland; Rylan C. Long, North Wilkesboro; James Moretz, Boone; and Brandi Myrick Thomas, Colfax.
HORTICULTURE TECHNOLOGY - Basic Horticulture: Sierra Michelle Hall, Hiddenite; Benton David Isaacs, Purlear; David Bradley Milam, Stony Point; and Nicholas James Milam, Troutman.
HORTICULTURE TECHNOLOGY- Garden Center Management: Jacob Cook, Statesville.
HORTICULTURE TECHNOLOGY – Growing: Jacob Cook, Statesville.
HORTICULTURE TECHNOLOGY - Introduction to Horticulture: Jacob Cook, Statesville; Clay Lester Johnson, Wilkesboro; and Jonathan Cole Pearson, Boomer.
HORTICULTURE TECHNOLOGY- Landscape Techniques: Jackson Cody Ashley, Warrensville; Jacob Cook, Statesville; and Tyler Andrew Noblett, West Jefferson.
HORTICULTURE TECHNOLOGY- Plant Production Technology: Colby Glenn Baldwin, Jefferson and Jacob Cook, Statesville.
WELDING- Basic Welding: Matthew Cera, Millers Creek; Brayden Hunter McGlamery, North Wilkesboro; Tyler Lee McKinney, Elkin; Austin Nathaniel Perry, Hays; John Grayson Yates, Purlear; and Josiah Zacharias, North Wilkesboro.
WELDING – MIG: Trenton Ray Church, Traphill; Luke Delton Cothren, Hays; Weston Alan Johnson, North Wilkesboro; Tyler Lee McKinney, Elkin; Rustin Dwayne Miller, Millers Creek; Conley Jacob Myers, Boomer; Raymond Cean O'Grady, Millers Creek; Aaron Brady Smith, Elkin; Brandon Scott Vickers, Hays; Jake Thomas Walker, Hays; Grayson Yates, Purlear;
And Josiah Zacharias, North Wilkesboro.
WELDING – MIG/TIG: Kaleb Devante Buck, Hays; Luke Delton Cothren, Hays; Avery Thomas Hart, North Wilkesboro; Dillon Cole Hollar, Wilkesboro; Brandon Elias Lopez-Delgado, North Wilkesboro; Cameron Hunter Lovette, Millers Creek; Tyler Lee McKinney, Elkin; Rustin Dwayne Miller, Millers Creek; Conley Jacob Myers, Boomer; Raymond Cean O'Grady, Millers Creek; Brandon Scott Vickers, Hays; Patrick Dale Vickers, Traphill; Jake Thomas Walker, Hays; and John Grayson Yates, Purlear.
WELDING – STICK: Kaleb Devante Buck, Hays; Matthew Cera, Millers Creek; Trenton Ray Church, Traphill; Luke Delton Cothren, Hays; Avery Thomas Hart, North Wilkesboro; Dillon Cole Hollar, Wilkesboro; Weston Alan Johnson, North Wilkesboro; Cameron Hunter Lovette, Millers Creek; Rustin Dwayne Miller, Millers Creek; Raymond Cean O'Grady, Millers Creek; Aaron Brady Smith, Elkin; Brandon Scott Vickers, Hays; Jake Thomas Walker, Hays; Christopher Loyd Williams, Wilkesboro; and Josiah Zacharias, North Wilkesboro.
