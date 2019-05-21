Wilkes Community College’s 53rd Annual Commencement Ceremony took place Tuesday, May 14, in the John A. Walker Community Center on the Wilkes Campus.
The Health Sciences Division and Applied Career Technologies Division graduates participated in the 4 p.m. ceremony. The Arts & Sciences Division and the Business & Public Service Technologies Division graduates participated in the 7 p.m. ceremony.
Presenters for the program were Jeff Cox, president of Wilkes Community College; Terry Bumgarner, chairperson of the Board of Trustees; and Gregorio Rosales-Navarro, president of the Student Government Association. Blair Hancock, vice-president of Instruction, presented the candidates.
The prelude for the ceremony was Summit Strings. Soloist Angela Roten sang the national anthem and provide inspirational music.
Following the ceremony, a reception was held in the Lakey Ballroom for graduates, faculty, staff and guests.
Arts and Sciences Division
ASSOCIATE GRADUATES
Two-year Associate Degrees were awarded to the following Ashe County students:
ASSOCIATE IN ARTS: William Brandon Badger, Jefferson; Shiann Hunter Bare, Jefferson; Anna Elizabeth Blackburn, Jefferson; Christopher Thomas Bumgarner-Mushrim, Todd; Kimberly Marie Busby, Crumpler; Natasha Marie Faw, West Jefferson; Joshua Trey Hamilton, Fleetwood; Sarah Elizabeth Houck, West Jefferson; Jennifer Lynn Lewis , Lansing; Elisha Ann Little, West Jefferson; Victor Manuel Melo, Jefferson; Leanna Belle Miller, Warrensville; Chloe Mikale Parker, Jefferson; Jacqueline Andrea Parsons, Crumpler; Chelsea Grace Roop, Lansing; Audreyanna Michelle Sanchez, Jefferson; Michelle Slaton, Lansing; Caroline Melina Trent, West Jefferson; Amber Renae Tucker, Laurel Springs; Corey Jeffery Ward, Jefferson; Journey Breann Ward, Warrensville; and Zara Arizona Worley, West Jefferson.
ASSOCIATE IN GENERAL EDUCATION: Kassia Rhiannon Ashley, Deep Gap; Jennifer Lynn Lewis, Lansing; Jacob Tyler Milam, Creston; Stephanie Parker, West Jefferson; and Mary Christy Schwartz, Jefferson.
ASSOCIATE IN SCIENCE: Lucas Michael Everhart, West Jefferson and Robert Leonard Koch Jr, Fleetwood.
Business and Public Service Technologies Division
ASSOCIATE IN APPLIED SCIENCE GRADUATES
The following Ashe County students received Associate in Applied Science degrees:
ADVERTISING & GRAPHIC DESIGN: Devin Ray Sullins, Jefferson.
BAKING AND PASTRY ARTS: Bethany Frances Council, Laurel Springs.
BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION: Kristy Maye Bledsoe, Todd and Hayley Taylor Miller, Jefferson.
BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION – General: Sandra Absher Howell, Laurel Springs.
CRIMINAL JUSTICE TECHNOLOGY: Mackenzie Kathleen Watson, Fleetwood.
DIPLOMA PROGRAMS
The following Ashe County students received one-year diplomas:
ADVERTISING AND GRAPHIC DESIGN: Devin Ray Sullins, Jefferson.
BAKING AND PASTRY ARTS: Bethany Frances Council, Laurel Springs.
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION: Shannon Dawn Roberts, Warrensville.
CERTIFICATE PROGRAMS
The following Ashe County students received certificates:
ACCOUNTING AND FINANCE — Accounting Clerk: Kristy Maye Bledsoe, Todd and Hayley Taylor Miller, Jefferson.
ADVERTISING AND GRAPHIC DESIGN – Devin Ray Sullins, Jefferson.
BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION — Business Administration: Zachariah Bare, Crumpler; Sarah Bledsoe, Todd and Rayna Cheyanne Blevins, Lansing; Kaylie Grace Fairchild, Deep Gap; Austin French, West Jefferson; and Alec Chase Roland, West Jefferson.
BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION — Jessica Brooke Newton, Laurel Springs.
CRIMINAL JUSTICE TECHNOLOGY: Chase Jonathan Baldwin, Lansing; Mahaley Cronk, West Jefferson; Nathaniel Robert Lee, West Jefferson; Brooklyn F. Pruitt, Fleetwood and Angel Faith Turnmire, Warrensville.
EARLY CHILDHOOD: Courtney J. Binder, Laurel Springs and Shannon Dawn Roberts, Warrensville.
INFANT/TODDLER CARE: Shannon Dawn Roberts , Warrensville.
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- Information Technology: Christian Logan Foster, Crumpler and Trevor Riley, Laurel Springs.
Health Sciences Division
ASSOCIATE IN APPLIED SCIENCE GRADUATES
The following Ashe County students received Associate in Applied Science degrees:
ASSOCIATE DEGREE NURSING: Victoria Kelcey Adams, West Jefferson; Miranda Hope Hoosier Miller, Lansing; Virginia Nicole Miller, Jefferson; Chad Ray Patrick, West Jefferson; Sabrina Hope Walton, Crumpler and Caroline Kelsey Wilson, West Jefferson.
HUMAN SERVICES TECHNOLOGY: Cierra Sawyer Howell, Jefferson and Allison Johnson Keppel, Jefferson.
Applied Career Technologies Division
ASSOCIATE IN APPLIED SCIENCE GRADUATES
The following Ashe County students received Associate in Applied Science degrees:
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY: Hattie Caitlin Cox, Deep Gap; Ryan Austin DeJonge, Deep Gap and Matthew Jack Porter, Grassy Creek.
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY – CNC Machining Technology: Jordan Lamar Ashe, Grassy Creek.
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY — Electronics and Computer Engineering Technology: Hattie Caitlin Cox, Deep Gap.
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY — Machining & Maintenance Technology: Cody Edward Mayle, Crumpler.
ARCHITECTURAL TECHNOLOGY — Architecture Technology: Hannah Jo Andrews, West Jefferson and Caleb Dylan Roberts, Jefferson.
COLLISION REPAIR AND REFINISHING TECHNOLOGY: Kassia Rhiannon Ashley, Deep Gap and Tyler Steven Greene, Deep Gap.
DIPLOMA PROGRAMS
The following Ashe County students received one-year diplomas:
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY – CNC Machining Technology: Jordan Lamar Ashe, Grassy Creek.
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY – Electronics and Computer Engineering Technology: Hattie Caitlin Cox, Deep Gap.
ARCHITECTURAL TECHNOLOGY- Hannah Jo Andrews, West Jefferson, and Caleb Dylan Roberts, Jefferson.
COLLISION REPAIR AND REFINISHING TECHNOLOGY: Kassia Rhiannon Ashley, Deep Gap, and Tyler Steven Greene, Deep Gap.
WELDING: Taylor Austin Wagoner, Laurel Springs.
CERTIFICATE PROGRAMS
The following Ashe County students received certificates:
APPLIED ANIMAL SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY — Beef Production: Kailey Hodges, Laurel Springs, and Jessica Brooke Newton, Laurel Springs.
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY — Matthew Cory Treva, West Jefferson.
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY — Basic Mechatronics Technology: Hattie Caitlin Cox, Deep Gap.
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY — Home Automation: Hattie Caitlin Cox, Deep Gap.
APPLIED ENGINERRING TECHNOLOGY — Introduction to Engineering: Matthew Cory Treva, West Jefferson.
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY — Level I Electronics Technology: Hattie Caitlin Cox, Deep Gap.
APPLIED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY — Machining & Maintenance Technology: Kyle Patrick Lafrance, Fleetwood, and Andrew Ray Tedder, Jefferson.
ARCHITECTURAL TECHNOLOGY – Architectural Technology Level I: Hannah Jo Andrews, West Jefferson, and Caleb Dylan Roberts, Jefferson.
ARCHITECTURAL TECHNOLOGY – CAD/BIM: Hannah Jo Andrews, West Jefferson and Caleb Dylan Roberts, Jefferson.
ARCHITECTURAL TECHNOLOGY – Project Planning: Hannah Jo Andrews, West Jefferson and Caleb Dylan Roberts, Jefferson.
AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY — Basic Transportation: Kassia Rhiannon Ashley, Deep Gap; Tyler Steven Greene, Deep Gap, and Aaron Michael Martin, West Jefferson.
AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY — Engine Performance: Billy Eugene Eller Jr, West Jefferson.
AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY — Suspension Systems: Kassia Rhiannon Ashley, Deep Gap, and Tyler Steven Greene, Deep Gap.
AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY – Transportation Climate Control: Kassia Rhiannon Ashley, Deep Gap, and Tyler Steven Greene, Deep Gap.
BUILDING CONTRUCTION TECHNOLOGY — Carpentry: Alan Lewis Baker, Crumpler, and Randy W. Evans, Laurel Springs.
COLLISION REPAIR AND REFINISHING TECHNOLOGY — Body Shop Operations: Kassia Rhiannon Ashley, Deep Gap, and Tyler Steven Greene , Deep Gap.
COLLISION REPAIR AND REFINISHING TECHNOLOGY — Non-Structural Damage: Kassia Rhiannon Ashley, Deep Gap, and Tyler Steven Greene, Deep Gap.
COLLISION REPAIR AND REFINISHING TECHNOLOGY — Painting and Refinishing: Kassia Rhiannon Ashley, Deep Gap, and Tyler Steven Greene, Deep Gap.
COLLISION REPAIR AND REFINISHING TECHNOLOGY — Structural Damage: Kassia Rhiannon Ashley, Deep Gap, and Tyler Steven Greene, Deep Gap.
DIESEL AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT TECHNOLOGY — Advanced Diesel P/M Diagnosis: Dwight Lee Pennington, Warrensville.
DIESEL AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT TECHNOLOGY- Engine Systems: Dwight Lee Pennington, Warrensville.
DIESEL AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT TECHNOLOGY- Power Trains: Dwight Lee Pennington, Warrensville.
DIESEL AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT TECHNOLOGY- Suspension & Engine Management: Dwight Lee Pennington, Warrensville.
DIESEL AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT TECHNOLOGY Vehicle Maintenance: Dwight Lee Pennington, Warrensville.
HORTICULTURE TECHNOLOGY — Basic Horticulture: Dustin Gene Blevins, West Jefferson.
HORTICULTURE TECHNOLOGY — Landscape Techniques: Dustin Gene Blevins, West Jefferson.
WELDING – MIG: Kassia Rhiannon Ashley, Deep Gap.
WELDING – STICK: Kassia Rhiannon Ashley, Deep Gap.
WELDING – TIG: Kassia Rhiannon Ashley, Deep Gap.
