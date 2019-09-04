WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College congratulated the latest Certified Online Instructors who met certification requirements during the summer.
WCC President Jeff Cox recognized the following instructors during WCC’s college-wide luncheon on Aug. 14: Jere Miles, simulation and game development instructor, and David Barton, business instructor.
Online instructor certification means that WCC instructors have met quality online course standards in both course design and instruction. WCC now has 30 Certified Online Instructors.
WCC instructors who teach online first participate in a semester of professional development entitled Collaborative Online Reflection Experience. CORE is focused on best practices in online teaching, and CORE sessions are led by WCC online instructors who serve as peer mentors.
Once instructors complete CORE, they are eligible to participate in the certification process. CORE and Online Instructor Certification are part of WCC’s Quality Enhancement Plan, a Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges initiative. WCC was reaffirmed by SACSCOC in 2016.
