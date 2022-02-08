WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College will host the high school SkillsUSA Northwest Region Rally & Career Showcase on Feb. 28. The public is encouraged to attend the event to witness the advanced professional skills demonstrated by the high school students.
The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Walker Center. The awards ceremony takes place at 1:30 p.m.
Established in 2005 by Hardin Kennedy, the WCC chapter of SkillsUSA, is the largest postsecondary SkillsUSA group in North Carolina with more than 350 students and more than 200 in the secondary-level membership, and WCC students regularly win medals at state and national competitions.
“I invite all our communities to come and support this once again hands-on, face-to-face competitive event. They will be impressed by the skills these students demonstrate based on the high-school, and college-level classes they are taking. It’s also a great opportunity for business and industry to scout for new talent,” said Hardin Kennedy, WCC SkillsUSA advisor and organizer of this annual event. “These students are future leaders in business, industry, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, construction, agriculture, and the skilled labor workforce.”
All SkillsUSA members and advisors and Career and Technical Education (CTE) students can participate in this annual educational and professional development activity. Many business and industry partners attend to participate in or view the contests to see the talent level of potential future employees. Educational partners attend to compare the skills level of other schools and to talk with other educators about best practices. Media outlets are welcome to cover the large event.
The 56th Annual SkillsUSA North Carolina Leadership and Skills Conference was held virtually in April 2021. Wilkes Community College was one of the leading schools in the state in overall medal counts. Wilkes Community College’s 35 student competitors, including six Career & College Promise high school students, brought home 30 medals: 20 first-place gold medals, five second-place silver medals, four third-place bronze medals, and one fourth-place finish. Of the 35 WCC competitors, 30 placed in the top five, and everyone placed in the top 10 in the state. WCC was named as part of the North Carolina SkillsUSA Elite 100 Club, which means WCC has had more than 100 students competing for the last five years.
For more information about the SkillsUSA program, contact Hardin Kennedy at (336) 838-6219 or hckennedy819@wilkescc.edu.
