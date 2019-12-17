WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College has recognized the exceptional service of two employees, Hardin Kennedy and Chris Bare. Kennedy received the 2019 Abby and Gordon Burns Distinguished Faculty Award and Bare received the 2019 Abby and Gordon Burns Distinguished Staff Award. Both received their awards during the college’s annual Christmas luncheon for faculty and staff. Each received a $500 gift from the Burns for their contributions to the college.
The purpose of the Abby and Gordon Burns Distinguished Faculty and Staff Awards is to recognize, honor and celebrate exceptional faculty and staff members who are making a difference both inside and outside of the classroom. The Burns’ are the sponsors of these annual faculty and staff awards, which will be awarded in perpetuity.
Burns served as president of Wilkes Community College from 1996 to 2014.
Jeff Cox, WCC president stated, “Hardin Kennedy was nominated for his devotion, leadership, professional attitude, and clear desire for teaching. This instructor is the epitome of what a community college instructor is about.”
Kennedy first came to WCC as an instructor in 1996 and his learning and life philosophy is reflected through his teaching and working with local business and industry. He works to ensure that students are ready to enter the workforce with the skill set needed to be successful. According to Cox, Kennedy serves as an example of a talented instructor who can earn the trust, respect, and friendship of students, all while maintaining the integrity of a teacher and leader. In his classroom, students become engaged, excited, and self-motivated. Kennedy’s successful work speaks to the breadth and quality of his leadership skills and abilities, according to Cox.
“This instructor is genuinely concerned and focused on creating a teaching and learning environment that fosters student success and satisfaction, critical to realizing the vision and mission of the college. He is highly respected by his students and peer colleagues and continually demonstrates that he cares and has concern for his students, both within and beyond the classroom,” Cox said.
Bare begins each day with enthusiasm and continually looks for new programming ideas that best serve students, according to Cox. His expertise has been proven through the development of innovative ways to share evolving customized training projects within his division.
Bare began his tenure with WCC in 1998 and is described by Cox as someone who takes on a task and ensures that he and his team complete it with both quality and integrity in mind. According to Cox, professionalism is at the forefront of Bare’s daily manner when interacting with business and industry leaders in the community as well as fellow workers.
“As a leader, he exemplifies that of a servant who never asks his team to do anything that he himself would not do,” Cox said.
