WILKESBORO – Wilkes Community College congratulates the 2022 National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) inductees. Students who are enrolled in a vocational or technical degree or diploma, maintain a 3.5 GPA, and have completed 24 or more credit hours can earn membership in the NTHS. In addition, students must exhibit the qualities of honesty, responsibility, dependability, ability to work with others, leadership, and good citizenship.
2022 National Technical Honor Society inductees from the Applied Career Technologies Division:
Applied Engineering Technology – Jacob Dimmette, Wilkesboro; Skyler Raines, Yadkinville; Lucas Anderson, Wilkesboro; Brandon Nichols, Sparta; Elijah Young, Piney Creek; James Ireland, Hamptonville
Architecture Technology – Daniel Durham, Elkin.
Building Construction Technology – Beau Webb, East Bend.
Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology - Zackary Cartner, Harmony; Ethan Oliver, Lenoir.
Horticulture Science Technology – Brandon Black, Elkin; Allison Cook, Statesville; and Ariel Horney, Newland.
2022 National Technical Honor Society inductees from the Business & Public Services Technology Division:
Accounting and Finance – Breanna Bratton, Wilkesboro; Dorthyalice Cyrus, Ronda.
Advertising and Graphic Design – Colleen Cassell, Glade Valley.
Baking and Pastry Art - Tyler Glen, North Wilkesboro.
Business Administration – Ashley Carver, Vilas; Cody Chamberlain, Crumpler; Jennifer Crilly, Jefferson; Sydni Critcher, Millers Creek; Melanie Day, Grassy Creek; Grady Holleman, North Wilkesboro; Lexie Love, Millers Creek; Jacob Pennington, Jefferson; Madison Shatley, North Wilkesboro; and James Yates, Jonesville.
Criminal Justice Technology – Kamden Kimmer, State Road.
Culinary Arts– George Couch, Yadkinville.
Early Childhood Education – Marlena Mudd, Taylorsville; Tammy Webb, Boomer.
Information Technology - Natalie Roberts, Boomer.
2022 National Technical Honor Society inductees from the Health Science Division:
Dental Assisting – Karsyn Bates, Boonville; Taylor Harrold, North Wilkesboro; Simone McFarland, Sparta; Brandi Miller, Olin; Cassidy Miller, North Wilkesboro; Silvia Nunez, Union Grove; Maribel Rayo, Dobson; and Brittany White, Ferguson.
Human Services Technology – Allena Coffey, Moravian Falls; Amber Sloan, North Wilkesboro.
Medical Assisting – Deanna Hackett, Millers Creek; Brittany Luffman, Traphill; and Sierra Reynolds, North Wilkesboro.
Nursing – Brooke Bauguess, North Wilkesboro; Maddison Frazier, Wilkesboro; Nicole Shores, Hamptonville; and Rachel Sutphin, Moravian Falls.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
