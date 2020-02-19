WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College will host the high school SkillsUSA Northwest Region Rally & Career Showcase on Feb.24. The opening ceremony begins at 9 a.m. at the Walker Center and the award ceremony will be at 1:30 p.m.
Established in 2005, the WCC chapter of SkillsUSA is the largest postsecondary SkillsUSA group in N.C. with more than 350 students and over 200 in the secondary-level membership.
WCC students regularly win medals at state and national competitions.
Region 7 encompasses the following counties, although other counties may elect to participate in WCC’s event: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Iredell, Lincoln, McDowell, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin, as well as the Home School Association of North Carolina and Christian schools.
All SkillsUSA members and advisors and Career and Technical Education.
Students can participate in this annual educational and professional development activity.
Many business and industry partners also attend to view the contests to see the talent level of potential future employees. Educational partners attend to compare the performance of other schools to their own and to talk with other educators about best practices.
The 2019 regional event included over 900 high school students, advisors and industry partners. Of those, 475 students competed in the skills contests.
Last year over 75 business and industry representatives, elected officials from the local, regional and state levels attended the event.
“I invite all community, educational, and business leaders to this event. The high-quality skills demonstrated by each student is simply remarkable,” said Hardin Kennedy, WCC SkillsUSA advisor and organizer of this annual event. “Our students are champions of the nation and will rise to the occasion when provided the opportunity to showcase their skills. These students are our future leaders in business, industry, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, construction, agriculture, and the skilled labor workforce.”
The public and media are welcome and encouraged to attend the event to witness the high school students demonstrate their advanced professional skills.
For more information about the SkillsUSA program, contact Hardin Kennedy at (336) 838-6219 or hckennedy819@wilkescc.edu.
