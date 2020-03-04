WILKESBORO — The Walker Center on the campus of Wilkes Community College will present The Haggard Brothers Tribute to Merle Haggard with special guest EmiSunshine at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13.
The sons of Merle Haggard are carrying on their father’s legacy with a tour dedicated to his impact on the country music world. Having toured and played with their father for years, Ben and Noel will join together with Merle’s band for a great evening of memories and music. With the same natural phrasing and richly sonorous voices that one would expect, Ben and Noel add their own fresh takes on Merle’s legendary songs such as “Silver Wings,” “Mama Tried” and “The Fighting Side of Me.”
EmiSunshine has already graced some of the most prestigious stages — from the “Today Show,” to the Grand Ole Opry and most recently, “Little Big Shots starring Steve Harvey” in April 2019. Additionally, EmiSunshine stars in and performs three songs in “The King” (2017) documentary film about Elvis Presley, alongside such celebrities as Roseanne Cash, Emmylou Harris, Ethan Hawke and Alec Baldwin.
A limited number of tickets are available for this performance. For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact the Walker Center Box Office at (336) 838-6260 or walker.boxoffice@wilkescc.edu. Visit the Walker Center online at www.walkercenteronline.org or on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.