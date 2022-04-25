BOONE — Andi Gelsthorpe, a community social worker and printmaker, is working with the Watauga Compassionate Community Initiative to install the Crooked Path of Grief, an art in action community project with an interactive component.
The opening gathering for an interactive art installation called will be on April 25 at 7 p.m. at 132 Poplar Grove Connector.
WCCI is an organization that aims to prevent, recognize, and treat trauma by creating safe, stable, nurturing environments and relationships through education, advocacy and policy change, according to Presnell.
The WCCI annual conference will be held on May 13 and 14 and will feature a variety of classes.
The May 14 session will feature classes on business owners, teachers and educators, veterans and their loved ones, police officers, mental health stigma in the Latinx community and overview classes on trauma and coping skills, according to Denise Presnell, a local social worker and one of the founders of WCCI. Presnell said that the conference is sponsored by Crossnore Communities for Children.
OASIS, a non-profit domestic violence prevention agency in Boone, will host classes on May 13, which will include information on human trafficking, trauma and business, intimate parter violence and personal wellness, according to Presnell.
Classes during the session on May 13 are virtual and the May 14 classes will be in person. Registration for the conference is $30 and will be closed on April 29.
Scholarships are still available to cover the cost of the conference and are sponsored by Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church.
The Crooked Path of Grief is currently installed in the field next to 421 at 132 Poplar Grove Connector.
“The purpose of the project is to provide a temporary, sacred space for the community to engage in," Gelsthorpe said.
Participants are encouraged to write down personal losses that they are grieving on a strip of fabric and pin it on the line next to one of the grief flags.
The grief flags are inspired by the Buddhist tradition of prayer flags, which are hung with the intention that the wind will blow goodness and healing throughout the land, according to Gelsthorpe.
Gelsthorpe came up with the idea for the Crooked Path of Grief while she was hanging clothes on a line during the summer of 2021.
“I was thinking about all the people that we have lost and all the ways of life that had been so drastically changed and how grief permeates so many different facets in our lives,” she said. “But I also think of grief in broad terms as ‘I've lost my connection to this community.' The pandemic has impacted the way we grieve."
Gelsthorpe explained that grief can take form in many different ways. She said that while a lot of people associate grief with the loss of a loved one, it can also be associated with the loss of a way of life, hopes and dreams.
With the drastic changes that have happened in the last two years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been endless events and situations that people have had to deal with unlike any other time in their lives.
“I've virtually watched some of my family members' funerals,” Gelsthorpe said. She described the feeling of missing the ritual of family gathering in one space to not only grieve but celebrate their loved one.
“I felt like our community needed someplace to go,” she said. “I wanted it to be able to have a place that was safe.” Participants are encouraged to walk through the installation, be present, and write down their thoughts and feelings.
The Crooked Path of Grief was installed once before. The original was featured at the Watauga County Public Library in November 2021 and was funded with a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council.
Amber Moodie-Dyer, a local poet, plays a part of the Crooked Path of Grief. During the time that the art installation is up, Moodie-Dyer will harvest words and phrases from the line and turn them into found poetry.
Moodie-Dyer will be at the opening gathering of the installation of the Crooked Path of Grief to share a poem that she has written titled “Lost."
“The Crooked Path of Grief creates its own voice,” Gelsthorpe said. “It's coming out of our community and it consists of people's feelings, contemplations, names, drawings, pictures – all of these things are welcome on this line and used to create the found poetry.”
