WEST JEFFERSON — The holidays are steadily approaching and the Ashe Post & Times is excited to feature our annual “Letters to Santa” from local children in the Dec. 23 issue of the paper.
All K-2 teachers at local elementary schools have been contacted about sending in letters from their classes. If you have a child in elementary school who would like to submit a letter or artwork to be featured in the Dec. 23 paper, you are welcome to stop by our office and place the letter in our special decorated mailbox.
Our office is located at 7 East Main St. in West Jefferson, NC 28694 across from the Parkway Theater.
If you are interested in the opportunity but are unable to physically drop off the letter, email the letter to bailey.little@ashepostandtimes.com to be included. Please include the child’s name, age and city/town with the submission.
All letters and/or accompanying artwork must be submitted by Dec. 16 to be featured.
To reference what has been done in previous years, click HERE.
