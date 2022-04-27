WEST JEFFERSON – Weichert, Realtors® - High Country Realty recently welcomed William Massey to its team of talented and dedicated agents serving Ashe and Alleghany Counties and the surrounding areas.
Massey, a Realtor/Broker, moved to the High Country area in 2016 and joined Weichert, Realtors® - High Country Realty after an almost two-decade long career as a high school English teacher. He states he was attracted to Weichert, Realtors® - High Country Realty because of its family feel and the support it provides its agents. Massey will serve real estate buyers and sellers in Ashe, Alleghany, Watauga, Avery and Wilkes Counties.
“We’re very pleased to welcome William to our family of local real estate professionals,” said Broker Jim Mislang of Weichert, Realtors® - High Country Realty. “His love for and appreciation of the area, his ability to connect with people, his professional background and his enthusiastic approach to life are a great foundation for a successful career in real estate. I’m confident he will be a valuable addition to our team.”
All Weichert® affiliated agents have access to in-depth training programs, the latest technology and the most powerful sales and marketing tools in the industry to help provide the best possible real estate service for their clients.
A native of Savannah, GA, Massey now resides in Crumpler, NC, with his wife, their two cats Hurley and Janet and a recent rescue they named Josephine (JoJo for short). He received a BA degree in Psychology from Queens University of Charlotte, but his Georgia roots run deep with his unflagging allegiance to the Atlanta Braves. He is equally enthusiastic about fishing and hiking in the High Country area, loves attending concerts and watching hummingbirds visit his deck, and is a part-time musician in the region.
“I’m so drawn to this area because of the people and sense of belonging I feel whenever I'm out in the beautiful communities we have up here,” said Massey. “I love connecting with people through my music and I’m dedicated to making that same connection with my clients to help them find the real estate solution that will make them the happiest.”
Weichert, Realtors® - High Country Realty is an independently owned and operated Weichert® affiliate. The company serves Ashe and Alleghany Counties and the surrounding areas.
For more information about Weichert, Realtors® - High Country Realty, located at 214 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, NC, contact Jim Mislang at 336-846-6875, jim@highcountryrealtync.com or visit https://weichert-highcountryrealtync.com.
About Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.: Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. is a top real estate franchisor established in 2001 by Jim Weichert, president, chairman and CEO of Weichert Companies, which has been in operation since 1969. The company provides a clearly defined business model for operating, managing and marketing a real estate brokerage, along with industry-leading technology, marketing tools and coaching. Its first affiliate opened in 2002, and the franchise network has since grown to over 370 offices, serving markets in over 40 states. The company has been named one of the top traditional residential real estate franchises by Entrepreneur magazine for 18 straight years and identified by Franchise Business Review as a top franchise for owner satisfaction seven years in a row. For more information about Weichert, visit Weichert.com or for information on franchise opportunities visit WeichertFranchise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.