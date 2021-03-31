April 4-10, 2021 is National Library Week, a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Welcome to your library,” which promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building and that everyone is welcome to use their services, whether in person or virtually. Celebrating, supporting and funding libraries has become even more important during this pandemic.
Discover all of the e-resources available to borrow with a library card. You can access ebooks, e-audiobooks, films on demand for kids and adults, journal articles, test preparation materials, language learning and career development through NC Live, a state cooperative service.
The main platform for e-books and e-audiobooks is through https://libbyapp.com/library/arl.
There are now more than 3,000 e-magazines, which can be accessed at https://libbyapp.com/library/arl/spotlight-available/magazines/page-1.
If you need a library card, click here to begin that short and simple process; circulation staff will be in touch shortly thereafter to give you your card number, and then the fun begins. Your pin would be the last 4 digits of your primary phone number.
During the month of April, you can enter a drawing in three ways to win a gift card to a fine local establishment:
• Join the Reading Challenge and write a book review, including your name and contact information for our drawing.
• Get a library card Click here to watch how to sign up for a library card.
• Post comments for either of our two Book Clubs on the Goodreads Discussion Board and include your name and email. Create a free account with Goodreads.com to participate. (If you already have a Goodreads account you can use your existing account.)
For specific ways to engage and advocate for libraries, see www.ala.org/conferencesevents/celebrationweeks/natlibraryweek.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries across the country each April.
For more information, visit the Ashe County Public Library online at www.arlibrary.org/ashe or call (336) 846-2041.
