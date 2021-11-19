NORTH WILKESBORO – Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Wilkes Medical Center welcomes Dr. Dennis Mayer, to our Wilkes community. Mayer is a general surgeon with many years of experience in all aspects of surgical care.
Mayer received his medical degree at the Hahnemann University School of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey at Cooper Hospital. Mayer completed his fellowship training at Parkland Hospital/Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas, Texas.
Dr. Mayer joins the healthcare provider team at our Surgical Specialists - Wilkes located at 1915 West Park Drive, Suite 101 in North Wilkesboro. Dr. Mayer and the practice are accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling (336) 651-8700.
When not caring for patients, Dr. Mayer enjoys being outdoors, gardening and fishing. He also enjoys playing piano and volunteering as an organist.
To learn more, visit www.wakehealth.edu/SurgicalSpecialistsWilkes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.