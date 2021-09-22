NORTH WILKESBORO – Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Wilkes Medical Center welcomes Megan Wolf, MD to our Wilkes community. Wolf is an orthopaedic surgeon with many years of experience in all aspects of orthopaedic care. She specializes in adult and pediatric sports medicine, hip arthroscopy, cartilage restoration and joint preservation, complex knee surgery, ankle arthroscopy, sports foot and ankle surgery, and shoulder and elbow surgery.
Wolf received her undergraduate degree at the University of Connecticut and medical degree at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Her orthopaedic residency was completed at the University of Connecticut Health Center and her sports medicine training was at the University of Kansas Health System. During her fellowship at the University of Kansas, Wolf served as a team physician for the University of Kansas athletics as well as the Kansas City Royals and minor league affiliates. Wolf currently acts as a team physician for several Wilkesboro area high schools.
Wolf joins our team of orthopaedic specialists at our Orthopaedics - West Park location at 1917 West Park Drive, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.
In her spare time she enjoys competing in sand volleyball, grass volleyball and indoor volleyball. She also enjoy rock climbing, hiking, yoga, and traveling with her husband John.
Dr. Wolf is accepting new patients. Self-referrals may be possible depending on patients’ insurance limitation. Appointments can be made by calling (336) 903-7845 or by visiting WakeHealth.edu/Ortho-West Park.
