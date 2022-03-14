JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education met in a special session meeting on Friday, March 11 to interview two candidates for the recently opened board member position after the resignation of Keith McClure.
Those present were Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Dr. Kim Simmons, Polly Jones and Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox.
The two candidates were Wes Cornwell and Shane Little. After the interviews and discussion, the board made a unanimous decision to welcome Cornwell on board.
“I am very excited to be joining the Board of Education,” said Cornwell. “I think my background in Quality Assurance with a major corporation will lend well to situations that are presented to the Board. We are building a team culture in Ashe County. Together we will achieve more for the students of Ashe County. Our students are the future of Ashe County. We must keep the children’s best interest at the heart of all decisions we make.”
In his interview, Cornwell was asked four questions ranging from why he thinks he would be a good fit for the board to how he would deal with obstacles and challenges if offered the position.
“I’ve seen how Ashe County operates and I’ve seen a lot of opportunities that I think would be great to bring to the table for further achievement in our students,” said Cornwell.
Cornwell stated that he has a number of goals while in his new position.
“My goals include a pay adjustment for classified employees,” Cornwell said. “We have to get our pay competitive if we want to obtain and retain the best talent. I also want an update to athletic facilities at all schools. We must look the overall condition of the facilities and make smart upgrades to each. I would love to see turf on all playing surfaces at the high school for better drainage. I hope for more clarity and transparency in the decision-making process around capital expenditures and I hope to promote a team culture for Ashe County Schools.”
Cornwell is set to begin his new position by the April Board of Education meeting.
