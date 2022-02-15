WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Board of Aldermen held a regular session meeting on Feb. 7 at town hall.
Those in attendance were Mayor Tom Hartman, Aldermen Russell Barr, Calvin Green, Crystal Miller, John Reeves, Stephen Shoemaker and Town Manager Brantley Price.
The board approved a number of items on the agenda including the 2022 Farmers Market lease, a patio addition on Third Avenue in front of Naked Creek Farmacy, a Vision Homeless Shelter Fundraiser which will take place on April 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the West Jefferson park, ARP Funds, the WJVFD Air Med Care Network and the consideration of a resolution supporting the existing High Country Workforce Development.
The board then discussed consideration of the 2022 Antique Fair, which they agreed to poll the merchants to get their input on the fair. They voted to report back to this item in March.
With regard to outdoor dining regulations, the board voted to report back next month with guidelines as restaurants will be gearing up for the spring and summer months.
They also discussed the Midnight Runners Cruise Ins which take place every third Saturday during the summer and leading into Oct. This item will be discussed further at future meetings.
Haskell McGuire gave an ABC Store report which he stated sales were up 9.7 percent since the same quarter last year.
