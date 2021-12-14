WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Board of Aldermen met in regular session on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at the West Jefferson Town Hall to discuss action items, considerations and to swear in newly elected officials.
The meeting began with an approval of the minutes from November.
In the organizational meeting, Calvin Green, John K. Reeves and Stephen Shoemaker were sworn in as town aldermen by Clerk of Court Pam Barlow.
Within considerations and action items, the board approved the Fire Department Relief Board of Trustees Appointment and a mutual aid agreement from Josh Steelman.
The new Christmas in July 2022 layout was also approved.
Other items that were approved were the considerations of SB 300 ordinance revision, the personnel policy amendment, the adoption of the Wellhead Protection Plan, a letter of joint venture with Ashe County on the Paddy Mountain Property and a cemetery plot purchase from Gerold and Shelley Elliott.
The meeting ended with departmental reports from the West Jefferson Police Department, Water and Wastewater, Maintenance and Town Manager Brantley Price.
