WEST JEFFERSON — On March 1, the West Jefferson Board of Aldermen met for its monthly meeting at town hall.
Beginning the meeting, the aldermen hosted public hearings concerning rezoning parcels in the town.
Greenfield campground is set to further extend their land and the board voted to approve the rezoning of their parcel.
As the general agenda proceeded, Kelly Coffey from the High Country Council presented to the board a map of the ETJ footprint in the town limits. ETJ stands for extraterritorial jurisdiction. Coffey’s request was to reduce the ETJ footprint as it is broader than what the town originally wanted to accomplish.
Coffey’s main points were to have more control over the land use within the town boundaries.
Town manager Brantley Price brought the the idea to the board’s attention and they voted to continue the process in reducing the footprint.
Keith Woodie from the Antique Fair requested road closures for the event coming up on Sep. 17 and 18. Woodie wanted to confirm the fair was set to proceed, his concerns surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic. The board expressed hopes that the pandemic will soon settle and approved Woodie’s footprint for the fair.
April Barnes from April’s School of Dance requested to have the yearly dance recital at the tennis court located in West Jefferson Park. Barnes suggested that they take down the nets and put down a floor to protect the newly painted court.
The recital will consist of four mini recitals and will last from approximately 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Between the dates of May 15, 16 and 22 is when Barnes hopes to hold the recital.
Barnes stated that COVID-19 regulations will be followed, limiting two people per dancer who are allowed to attend. Alderman Stephen Shoemaker made a motion to approve the recital requests and fellow Alderman Rusty Barr chose to second the motion.
A representative from the Stomp and Brew festival presented the amount of money raised for the event, about $25,000. The event is set to take place all day on Oct. 2 and will be held in the parking lot behind the newly renovated Tavern restaurant. The event was approved by the Aldermen.
On Sep. 25, the Ashe Pregnancy Care Center will be holding its annual Walk for Life event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To end the meeting’s general agenda, Amanda Gentry and Carol Griffith from the Ashe County Farmer’s Market spoke on their successful year in 2020.
”Customers were up 33 percent from the last year,” said Griffith. “Some vendors even reported their best year in sales.”
The Farmer’s Market had more than 18,000 customers, despite the current pandemic.
Beginning with the presentation of the success of the Farmer’s Market, Griffith expressed her concerns for the well-being of the building.
There has been a water and flooding issue in the market, causing the bathrooms and storage rooms to be filled with rain water. There is currently one drain in the gravel lot of the market which Griffith has had to clean out herself.
Alderman Calvin Green said, “we need to accommodate these people as much as we can.”
Green went on to speak on how great the market does for the people that find themselves in West Jefferson.
The board accepted the lease for the Farmer’s Market.
Log In
