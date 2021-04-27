WEST JEFFERSON — On April 15, the West Jefferson Planning Board gathered at West Jefferson Town Hall to discuss amendments and expansions within the town.
The meeting was led by Mayor Tom Hartman, Brantley Price, town manager, Chief of Police Bradley Jordan and Jak Reeves, town attorney.
The first issue on the agenda was the consideration of rezoning a parcel behind Southern Market from Highway Commercial to Medium Density Residential to use the homes for Airbnb.
Next, the board discussed a Planned Unit Development and voted to allow this type of development in the Community Shopping District.
They then recommended for text amendment 502.10 to expand the term deck to include patio, porches, terraces, verandas, or any outdoor area adjoining a house or business.
A new mural application, requested by the Ashe County Arts Council was recommended by the board.
To close the meeting, the board recommended the Landscaping and Buffering Regulations be amended to be less strict.
