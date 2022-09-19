WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson United Methodist Church is celebrating over 100 years… a little late! The church planned to celebrate last year, but pandemic restrictions made that impossible.
The first church organization was held at the home of George “Paddy” Bowers near his home in the 1820’s. The meeting site is thought to be somewhere in the vicinity of where the town of West Jefferson now stands. It was held outdoors, under an oak tree, with James Hurley as minister. The first meeting of the “Church” took place at J.E. Shumate’s Theater on April 20, 1921. Sunday School was held at the “School House”.
The West Jefferson United Methodist Church had several building and remodeling phases, the most recent being in April of 2008 when a new fellowship hall and sanctuary renovation were completed and consecrated. The fellowship hall was named Hensley Hall for Jim and Elizabeth Hensley, who left a monetary gift for the church. The renovation included a commercial kitchen, elevator, and columbarium as well as playground and increased seating capacity. This facility is used for many events by local businesses and residents.
The church is celebrating Sunday, Sept. 25 immediately after the 11 a.m. worship service, having lunch, music and sharing of memories in Hensley Hall.
