WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County’s Medication Assistance program was the recipient of $2,300 from West Jefferson Woman’s Club Annual Card and Game Party this year.
Each year, the WJWC conducts a Card and Game Party that has become an annual fun outing for more than 90 people. Homemade breakfast foods, snacks and deserts are plentiful and available throughout the day for those attending. The proceeds from the yearly event are raised to go to a local nonprofit to support their efforts in the county.
The recipient of the Club’s funds this year, the Medication Assistance Program, provides access to free prescription drugs for uninsured, low-income individuals. Prescription drugs are available through participating pharmaceutical manufacturers. The $2,300 given by the club will purchase $115,000 worth of medication for the program — approximately $50 for every $1 donated. Critically needed medications are secured that will not only help to improve health and well-being, but will also save lives.
In addition to its donations to nonprofits, the West Jefferson Woman’s Club sponsors an annual Evening for Education to raise money for the Mary Ruth Payne Scholarship given each year to an Ashe County High School female senior student to pursue higher education. This year’s event is Nov. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Boondocks Brewing Brew Haus. Tickets are available from Club Members.
For more information about West Jefferson Woman’s Club call (336) 384-1030. For more information on the Ashe Medication Assistance Program, call (336) 846-6001.
