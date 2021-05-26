WEST JEFFERSON — Since 1917 the Old Hotel located on the corner of South Jefferson Avenue and West Main streets has stood as a symbol of the community’s storied railroad history. Now, a entrepreneur with a passion for preservation is working to restore this unique piece of Ashe County history to the beauty of a bygone era.
“I have a social mission to restore historic buildings, and this will be the third one I’ve done,” said Mark Beck of Bridgetree Investments LLC, who purchased the Old Hotel in 2019 and is currently at the forefront of the structure’s restoration. “Once a building like this goes the community never gets it back. This building is unique to West Jefferson, it’s iconic for the whole area.”
No stranger to restoration work, Beck has been responsible for the repair of the historically significant structure known as Number 1 Broad Street in Charleston, S.C., as well as a historic dry goods store on 133 North Main Street in Mooresville. The latter of which now houses a popular restaurant known as Tim’s Table, along with a meeting space for Bridgetree investment firm.
Built along a section of the famed Norfolk and Western railroad line — also known as the Virginia Creeper — the Old Hotel has hosted its fair share of guest over the last century. The hotel, one of the more prominent buildings in town at that time, would provide loads of weary travelers making their way through the Blue Ridge with proper lodgings for the night and a place to grab a meal.
In more recent years, the building’s location in the heart of downtown has also made it a prime location for local businesses who have occupied the historic space on and off over time.
It is Beck’s hope that the Old Hotel will once again be transformed into a must-see destination for tourist passing through the High Country, complete with lodging, a brand new restaurant and space for businesses.
“This is going to become a hotel again like it was originally and it’s going to have a restaurant and a mix of retail tenants in it,” Beck said.
The passing of time, however, has taken a heavy toll on the Old Hotel. According to Beck, the historic landmark has been plagued by several life safety issues, including structural issues regarding the second floor and roof, dated electrical wiring and the lack of a fire sprinkler system — all of which much be repaired before the building is opened to the public.
“The building is actually lucky to be here,” Beck said.”We’re lucky it didn’t burn or didn’t collapse.”
Spearheading the restoration work on the Old Hotel is New River Custom Builders, a construction company based out of Grassy Creek. Being an Ashe County native, the project has taken on a personal meaning to Greg Testerman, owner of New River Custom Builders who takes pride in having his company restore such an integral part of the community.
“It holds phenomenal historical value. There’s not many hotels left, period, that were once beside a railroad track. It was the beginning of the town of West Jefferson,” said Testerman. “I’m born and raised here and my family has been here since the 1700s, so it’s a big deal to me and my family and all the local Ashe Countians.”
According to Tesetman, his work crew — which is comprised of High Country craftsman — share similar sentiments about saving the local historic landmark.
“We’re excited. We’re elated to have the honor of having this job,” said Testerman. “All my crew is excited about it. All of my crew is local Ashe County people so we’re all excited about. We’re extremely blessed to have this project.”
No firm date for the project’s completion has been set but Beck stated that he hopes to have the hotel’s restoration done within 18 months.
With scores of tourist already pouring into West Jefferson each year to enjoy the region’s natural beauty and local shops, Tom Hartman, the town’s mayor believes that the hotel, which should boast 17 rooms once restored, will only be beneficial to the local economy.
“I think that when it’s finished that it’s going to be a centerpiece and a attraction not only for the town of West Jefferson but for all of Ashe County,” said Hartman. “We’ve already got lots of tourists everyday who come to West Jefferson; the town’s always full. I think its just going to attract more tourist. It’s going to be a win-win situation for everybody.”
As craftsman work each week to breath new life into the now vacant and stripped down building, Beck is exceedingly confident that the Old Hotel will be restored to its former glory.
“I’m going to repair that building and that building is going to be beautiful,” said Beck. “That old hotel is a grand dame who is down on her luck and she’s going to come back and be the grand dame of the area again. Because there’s nothing else quite like it in the whole High Country.”
For information about the restoration process taking place at the Old Hotel follow the West Jefferson Hotel on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WestJeffersonHotel.
