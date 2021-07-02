JEFFERSON — With beautiful natural resources like the New River and the Blue Ridge Mountains, Ashe County is a haven for locals and tourists alike to get out and explore, oftentimes with the company of a four-legged, wagging-tailed friend. However, many dogs are left to their own devices or even neglected and left unattended to roam neighborhoods. These animals frequently cause annoyances among neighbors, leaving unwanted gifts, pulling plants from flower beds, or tipping over trash cans. Sometimes, an unattended or free-range dog can lead to far more serious injury.
Recently, a cyclist from our local community was pulled from her bike during an afternoon ride and was mauled by a dog. After being physically pulled to the ground by the biting dog, the cyclist fought for her life using her helmet as a weapon until the dog let go of her leg. Even the first responders were shocked by the aftermath of the attack and the extent of damage. The victim made a trip to Ashe Memorial in an ambulance, followed by transport to Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem for expert medical attention, but still has a long road to recovery.
While these types of serious incidents are rare, according to Animal Control Director Joe Testerman, they are also avoidable. He recommends making every effort to be a responsible owner by keeping your dogs under control and safely confined to your property. Dogs that are aggressive, have the potential to be aggressive, or are a nuisance are prohibited from freely roaming by state and county laws. Ashe County can and will use its authority to impose fines and potentially confiscate animals if an owner is not prepared to comply with these regulations. Testerman also shared that any dog allowed to run loose is required to have a collar displaying a current rabies vaccination tag and an Ashe County tax tag. This particular incident was further complicated by the fact that the dog’s owner had not had the dog vaccinated for rabies as required by law.
This cyclist’s experience was very disturbing; however, the event could have been much worse. The cyclist suffered considerable injury but was able to defend herself. A small child or elderly person may not have the same physical ability to fight off a dog. According to research available in the U.S. National Institute of Health's National Library of Medicine, children aged zero to 14 years are more than twice as likely to be bitten by a dog as persons aged 15 or older, and the majority of dog bites to children aged zero to 14 are to the head or neck.
Responsibility falls to an animal’s owner to contain their dog, and dog owners are potentially liable for fines and legal repercussions from dog attacks. Testerman reminds us all to report dogs that act aggressively or roam freely on a regular basis to Animal Control. Testerman stated, "If we are aware of an ongoing problem before it gets out of hand, we can respond and be proactive." He also urges cyclists, hikers and runners to carry pepper spray or other nonlethal deterrents to repel threatening dogs.
Dogs play a very special role in our lives and often earn the title of Man’s Best Friend. But when it comes down to it, they are animals and will act as such if not well trained, cared for, and safely contained. "Safety is key. We don't want to see anyone hurt, nor see a dog taken away from its family. But it comes down to personal responsibility on the owner’s part," said Testerman. He added, “If you love your dog, please be responsible and proactive to help us prevent needless bites.” For more information about Ashe County dog regulations or for more tips to keep you and your family safe from a dog attack, please call Animal Control at (336) 982-4060.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.