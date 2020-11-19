WILKESBORO — The 40th Annual Blue Ridge Overview Juried Photographic Competition and Exhibit will be held at the Wilkes Art Gallery from Jan. 15 to Feb. 19, 2021. The competition is open to all photographers whose primary source of income is not photography.
The awards presentation will be held on Facebook Live Friday, Jan. 15 at 5:30 p.m. Cash awards will be presented in the following four categories: Everyday Life; People; Nature & Environments and Photographers Choice. Awards are first, second, and honorable mentions. The Ralph H. Marler, Jr. Best-In-Show award will also be presented.
More than 90 works from photographers across North Carolina were accepted for this exhibit in the 2020 Blue Ridge Overview. The exhibit generated an enormous response from the community and attendance was very high at the gallery during the exhibit month.
Entries for the Blue Ridge Overview Competition will be accepted at Wilkes Art Gallery on Wednesday, Jan. 6 and Thursday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., no works will be accepted prior or following these dates.
Participants must use the official 40th Annual BRO entry forms, meet eligibility requirements and works must comply with all specifications.
Entry forms with requirements and specifications are available at Wilkes Art Gallery, 913 C Street, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. You may also download entry forms from the website at www.wilkesartgallery.org
For more information contact Ashley Barton by phone at (336) 667-2841 or email at ashley@wilkesartgallery.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.