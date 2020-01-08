WILKESBORO — The Wilkes Community College Small Business Center has a variety of seminars scheduled for January that support the development of new businesses and the growth of existing businesses. These seminars are offered at free to participants unless otherwise noted; however, attendees must pre-register to participate.
A How to Start a Business class will take place on Jan. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. via a Webinar.
Understand the basics of starting a business and go from idea to opportunity. Learn key strategies for start-up, financing, and marketing as well as important information about legal issues, licensing, zoning, operations and more. Realize the importance of a self-assessment and how to evaluate the feasibility of your business idea. Discover the resources available to help you start and successfully operate your business.
A Business Law for Entrepreneurs class will be held on Jan. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. via a Webinar.
Avoid legal pitfalls from the start by familiarizing yourself with the basic legal practices associated with building a business. Discover which entity structure is best for your business and more! This workshop will be led by an attorney and time will be available for group discussion.
A Understanding Employment Law for Landscaping Entrepreneurs class will be held on Jan. 14 from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m. at the Wilkes Agricultural Center.
Participants will learn an overview of employment law guidelines and compliance that affect landscape entrepreneurs.
A Untangling Insurance Needs for Landscape Entrepreneurs class will be held on Jan. 14 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Wilkes Agricultural Center.
Participants will learn about general liability and personal safety insurance for landscaper entrepreneurs and their employees. Special focus on workmen’s comp insurance will be included as well.
A Government Contracting 101 class will be held on Jan. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. and will be a Webinar.
This seminar is designed to introduce small businesses to the government sales process. Learn the basics of how to prepare for local, state, and federal government opportunities. Explore the dynamics of small business certifications and how they impact the procurement process. We will end the session with a demonstration on navigating the various electronic procurement platforms used to identify opportunities.
A Business Plan Basics class will take place on Jan. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m and will be held in a Webinar
A business plan can be the most important tool a small business owner has. Learn how to turn your ideas into a solid plan for financing and long-term success. Learn the components of a business plan and how marketing, operations, and finance are interrelated. Find out what potential lenders look for in the plan.
QuickBooks, the Online Version for the Small Business Owner: Part 1 will take place on Jan. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. and will be a Webinar.
Do you need to get your business up to date with the latest tools for keeping excellent financial records? If so, QuickBooks Online may be your answer. Topics covered in the seminar are general entry, chart of accounts, bank feeds, sales tax, reports & queries, receiving customer payments and deposits, tracking inventory and payroll, projects, and more.
Visit www.ncsbc.net/center.aspx?center=75570 to pre-register for seminars. To learn more about the Small Business Center and seminars, contact Laurie Brintle-Jarvis, SBC director, at (336) 838-6166 or lsbrintle336@wilkescc.edu.
