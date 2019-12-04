The Wilkes Heritage Museum will hold its annual Christmas Open House from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. The museum and Cleveland House will be decorated for the season and light refreshments will be offered throughout the day.
Musical entertainment will be provided by Fiddle Dee Dee beginning at 10 a.m.; Thankful Baptist Choir at noon featuring a special 100th Birthday celebration for Rev. Montreal Howell; and R. G. and Friends at 1:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Wilkes Heritage Museum.
Morgan Brown Jayne will provide music from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Cleveland House, and during that time, Mary Bohlen will be making Pumpkin Soup over the open hearth. Tours of the Old Jail will also be available. The Wilkes County Stamp Club will teach visitors how to make their own Victorian Christmas Cards in the museum.
A special book signing will be presented by Joe Brown from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the museum gift shop. The Museum Gift Shop will be open with great holiday gift giving ideas, including books by Joe Brown. Choose from a wide selection of books, pottery, CDs, baskets and old-fashioned toys.
There is no admission charged for this event; however, donations are greatly appreciated.
The Wilkes Heritage Museum is located at 100 East Main Street in downtown Wilkesboro. All donations go toward the operational expenses for the organization. Regular museum hours of operation are from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information, call (336) 667-3171.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.