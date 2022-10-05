Williams named Sept. CTE Student of the Month Staff Report Oct 5, 2022 Oct 5, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Evan Williams has been selected as the Sept. CTE Student of the Month. Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Senior Evan Williams has been selected by Mr. Walter Pugh as CTE student of the month for Sept. 2022.Williams is an outstanding student who consistently turns in work of the highest quality. He has taken several CTE courses throughout his high school career, he is currently taking Carpentry 2 Honors.In addition to his high-quality work, Williams is also among the most respectful students Mr. Pugh has had in class. He is very deserving of this honor.ACHS would like to thank Rick Woodie at Parker Tie and DeWalt for this wonderful opportunity for our students at Ashe County High School CTE department. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Evan Williams Student Walter Pugh School Education Cte Ashe County High School Work High School × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Ashe County arrest reports Royalty takes the field during ACHS Homecoming Ashe County arrest reports Creston man charged with starting fire at Big Laurel Church of Christ Randy Marion Automotive Group acquires Ashe County Ford Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
