WARRENSVILLE — On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Ashe County Middle School held its first ever Winter Fest on the campus of ACMS. With an array of vendors, games and concessions, both students and visitors were able to spread the holiday cheer before the end of the year.
The festival comes as an initiative to get families back into the school and to have a good time, according to Principal Dr. Susan Mochen. She also stated that it helped raise money to purchase instructional items for the teachers at ACMS.
“Budgets can be tight and I want to make sure we have what we need to make teaching optimal.” said Mochen.
At the event, families were able to partake in a variety of activities, including a cake walk, ring toss, putt-putt, face painting, a silent auction, bingo, a snowball toss, snowman bowling and more. Concessions of all kinds were also available on site.
In the gym, local vendors set up their booths with numerous items and special gifts for the holidays.
Winter Fest supporters included AEV, Alliance Insurance, Aflac, Aloia Enterprises, Amato Dentistry, Ashe County Cheese, Ashe Medics, Backstreet Subs, Blue Ridge Electric, Boondocks, Boone Family Funeral Home, Cabin Store Outdoors, Carol Roten Insurance, Century 21, Cutters Edge, Carolina West Wireless, Dr. Pepper, Farm Credit, Footsloggers, Food Lion, Hey Jessica, Hillbilly Grill, Hometown Furniture, Ingles, Jefferstone, Jim’s Corner, L & E Lumber, Lansing Trading Post, LifeStore, Little Piney Woodworks, Lowes. Madi’s Clothing, Miller Insurance, Mo’s Boots, Mountain Aire Seafood, Mountain Outfitters, Mountain Town Dental, Mountainscape Realty, New River Brewery, Nutrien AG, Old Barn Store, Parker Tie, Pretty N’ Pearls, Salon 27, Scott Brothers Heating and Air, Skyline, The Amish Furniture Store, The Tartan Woolly, Third Day Market, Walmart, Warrensville Drug, Weaver Tree Farm, West End Wreaths, WJ Hardware and WKSK.
“I want to thank Ashe County for the support,” said Mochen. “From the vendors, to all of the local businesses who donated prizes or money to help fund Winter Fest means so much to our school. We could not have done it without the generosity of this county. I also want to thank our families for coming out to the event and selling/purchasing the raffle tickets. Likewise, our PTO was a huge help in getting the baskets put together. So thank you to everyone for making this event a success.”
Mochen said the best part of Winter Fest was hearing the laughter and seeing the smiles of all of the families and it made everyone glad that they decided to host the event.
