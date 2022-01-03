ASHE COUNTY — On Monday, Jan. 3, Ashe County was covered with the first blanket of snow for the new year, piling up between 3 to 6 inches in some areas.
The snow came quickly on Monday, beginning in the early hours of the morning. Many reported several inches as well as slippery roads due to the fast drop in temperatures.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm advisory on Sunday, Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. heading into Jan. 3 until noon.
NWS Blacksburg stated that, “heavy wet snow and gusty winds may cause limbs to snap/break especially on pines. This could lead to power outages. This is especially true in the mountains, and VA foothills where more snow is expected. Snowfall rates will impact hazardous travel as the ground is warm and wet from rainfall. Heavier rates will likely overcome the warm ground and create some travel difficulties. Forecast confidence is high that accumulating snows will impact most, if not the entire area, but lower on where the sharp cutoff between heavier snow amounts and less occur, but present forecast suggest from from Keysville/Farmville area southwest to Greensboro. Those southeast of the line including Danville/Yanceyville will see less snow.”
Ashe County Emergency Management advised community members to take precautions by preparing for the storm, travel only if necessary and to always keep emergency kits available.
According to Emergency Management Coordinator Patty Gambill, E-911 received a bulk of emergency calls on Jan. 3, totaling around 44 calls for assistance.
“Most of the winter storm related calls were for vehicle accidents, stranded motorists, abandoned vehicles and trees in the roadway,” Gambillc said. “The volunteer fire departments did a great job assisting the NC Department of Transportation in removing the trees and provided traffic control for some of the accidents and a few of the incidents involving stranded motorists. Blue Ridge Energy did a tremendous job in restoring electrical service to the handful of areas that experienced outages.
“Part of any area’s preparedness depends on citizens taking the initiative to be prepared themselves. Ashe County winters are unpredictable. Snow, sleet, ice, rain, even hail have been reported during the winter months. The mountains see anywhere from eight to 15 or more snow/sleet events a year, some of which cause power outages, downed trees, traffic jams and accidents. Residents need to be prepared for this by keeping an emergency supplies kit in their vehicles with food and water for each person, blankets and clothes, rock salt, sand, snow shovels, chains, and a first aid kit. For homes, I recommend having alternate electrical and heat sources, keeping a three day supply of water for drinking/sanitation, non-perishable food, hand operated can openers, flashlight or oil lamps with an adequate supply of batteries/fuel.”
The NWS is predicting more snow on Thursday, Jan. 6 during the night with a low around 16 degrees.
More photos can be found in a gallery at www.ashepostandtimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.