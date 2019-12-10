West Jefferson Chevrolet Buick GMC is spreading holiday cheer this season by sponsoring a Toys for Tots drive through Friday, Dec. 20. Donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted at West Jefferson Chevrolet Buick GMC and all donors can choose to register to for a chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree. All donations will be picked up and distributed to local children in Ashe County. The drawing for the $1,000 shopping spree will take place Friday, December 20th.
Our local branch of Toys for Tots is run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to less fortunate children in Ashe County during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by Marines and volunteers offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime.
Each year, the Marine Corps fulfills the holiday hopes and dreams of an average of 7 million less fortunate children in nearly 800 communities nationwide. Since 1947 over 244 million children have been assisted. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.
Other drop-off locations include Walmart, Tractor Supply Company, Rosebud Dining and Bakery, The Log House, The Tartan Woolly, Bojangle’s, Peak-A-Boutique, Hobby Barn, Mountain Outfitters and New River Brewing.
