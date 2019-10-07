WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Business Association held its first annual Fall Festival with participating local businesses offering games, prizes and more.
The businesses hosting games included the Parkway Theater, Bohemia, The Feathered Nest, New River Brewing, The Farmhouse, Mountain Outfitters, Bull’s, Boondocks, Cobblestone Antiques, West Jefferson Specialty Foods, Southern Slang, Third Day Market, Vannoy Properties, Miller Insurance, The Hotel Tavern, Great Southern Gothic and Quilt Square Girls.
The WJBA is also currently hosting their annual scarecrow contest, where businesses all over town have erecting unique scarecrows in a bid to get reduced price admission to the organization, or just participate in the fun.
