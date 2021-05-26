BUNCOMBE COUNTY — For 2021, WNC Communities is awarding $11,500 to 11 young women and men of Western North Carolina, including Tatum Brown and Jackson Krider of Ashe County, and Cassidy Johnson and Molly Kirkland of Watauga County. Each of these students is receiving a George H.V. Cecil Journey Scholarship ranging from $500-$1500 to attend college.
• Tatum Brown of Todd
• Jackson Krider of Todd
• Cassidy Johnson of Deep Gap
• Molly Kirkland of Foscoe
• Luke Rogers of Bellview
• Rily Corn of Edneyville
• Jazmin Lara of Edneyville
• Brenda Rodriguez-Vargas of Glenville
• Hannah Angel of Holly Springs
• Emma Neal of Ellenboro
• Lauryl Meile of Cedar Mountain
The Journey Scholarship was established in 2002 to award scholarships to high school seniors with good character, high academic achievement and significant contributions to community service. It was renamed the George H.V. Cecil Journey Scholarship in 2020 to honor the 18 years of selfless service George Cecil dedicated to the program as the founder and Scholarship Committee Chair. He believed supporting our youth in gaining a valuable education is one of the most important contributions we can make to our communities.
As of 2021, WNC Communities has awarded $198,000 to 187 outstanding young men and women of Western North Carolina to help further their education. To be eligible, students must be active in one of the 70+ communities participating in WNC Communities Honors program. Information on how to apply is available through high school guidance counselors in all 20 counties WNC Communities serves.
