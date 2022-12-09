ASHE COUNTY - The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge continues to make a difference for women and girls in Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties. The success of the 2022 Power of the Purse luncheon, the increase in membership, sponsors, and the community helped the Women's Fund of the Blue Ridge make $250,000 worth of difference.
Since the organization’s inception, the Women’s Fund has given away over $2.1 million to local nonprofits as part of the annual grants cycle. The WFBR believes that all women and girls have the right to equality, safety, opportunity, and self-determination in every aspect of their lives. The organization recognizes that role as a leader in the community by working to achieve these principles through grantmaking.
In 2023, the Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge will provide over $250,000 to these 23 local nonprofits that create positive change in the focus areas of Education, Human Services, Health and Wellness, and Empowerment:
Ashe Food Pantry
Back2School Festival
Blowing Rock C.A.R.E.S.
Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture
Casting Bread
Casting for Hope
Children’s Council of Watauga County
Community Care Clinic
Girls on the Run
High Country Caregivers
Hospitality House
Hunger & Health Coalition
Mountain Alliance
New Opportunity School for Women at Lees-McRae
Oasis
Partnership of Ashe
Pisgah Legal Services
Reaching Avery Ministry
Safe Harbor
The Motherboard
WAMY
Watauga County Habitat for Humanity
Western Youth Network
The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge is proud to be associated with and supportive of these wonderful organizations. For information on donating, becoming a member, participating in events, or volunteering, contact Karen Marinelli at (828) 264-4002 or email karen@womensfundoftheblueridge.org. For more information, visit www.womensfundoftheblueridge.org, or find the group on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.