GLENDALE SPRINGS — The High Country Marine Corps League will be holding its fourth annual Poker Run for Wreaths Across America Saturday, Sept. 28, starting at 9 a.m. The ride will start and end at the Blue Ridge Theater & Event Center.
The event serves as fundraiser for the Wreaths Across America initiative, which helps to place Christmas wreaths on the graves of fallen soldiers at the national cemetery in Salisbury, N.C.
Bernie Lee, who has helped organize the event, said that last year’s Poker Run helped in placing 3,800 wreaths at the national cemetery. He noted that even with that number, it only represents around 50 percent of the total number of graves at Salisbury’s national cemetery.
The 105-mile ride starts and ends at the Blue Ridge Theater, looping up and around the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina and Virginia. Lee said all motorcycles and classic cars are welcome to join.
Registration starts at 9 a.m. The event costs $20 for solo riders and $30 for two or more. The last bike out leaves at 11 a.m., and the last one to return is at 3:30 p.m. Food will be served by the Marine Corps League upon the return of riders.
For more information, contact Tom “Tugboat” Northrop at (828) 406-4446 or tugboat1@skybest.com, or Bernie Lee at (828) 964-6442 or l.raymond56@yahoo.com.
