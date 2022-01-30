WEST JEFFERSON — On Wednesday, Jan. 26, the Ashe County High School Huskies wrestling team hosted the Northwestern 3A/4A conference tournament against Hibriten, Freedom, Watauga, South Caldwell, and Alexander Central High School, coming out as champions for the conference season.
The energy, intensity and camaraderie created by wrestlers, coaches, and fans Wednesday was indescribable, said head coach Danny Dillard.
"Everyone was on the edge of their seats in this individual tournament," said Dillard. "Upsets and victories alike were had and young men were formed right before the crowds' eyes. The maturity shown by each and every Ashe wrestler showed the hard work they put in behind the scenes, in the basement of ACHS, is no easy task."
Bridger Fairchild had one of the two biggest upsets in the entire tournament. In the semifinals, Fairchild defeated Reid from Hibriten in a 9-4 decision. Reid was undefeated in the conference. Fairchild would face J. Khang in the finals, a junior with a record of 33-5 and the lower weight conference wrestler of the year, where he fought into the third period to ultimately win by decision 6-1.
Drew Rowland brought the crowd to their feet by pinning Harrington from Alexander Central in the second period.
Luke Sheets kept it rolling with his intensity by defeating R. Watts with a record of 29-3 on the year, also a returning state qualifier.
Luke Osborne would face K. Khang in the finals, a highly ranked 3A state qualifier last year. Osborne had a hard fought battle and ended up getting the fall in the third period to upset Khang. This match earned him the MOW (most outstanding wrestler) of the tournament.
Andrew Peterson was the upper weight conference wrestler of the year and made short work with his opponent pinning J. Lemus from Watauga in 24 seconds.
Matthew Peterson squared off with a tough senior from Alexander Central, E. Peal, a returning 4A state qualifier. Peterson’s technique was more than Peal could handle and he pinned him in 1:02.
Stats:
106 - B. Fairchild finished 1st (All Conference)
113 - L. Wilson finished 2nd (All Conference)
120 - R. Phipps finished 3rd (Honorable Mention)
126 - T. Barnes finished 4th
132 - D. Rowland finished 1st (All Conference)
138 - L. Sheets finished 1st (All Conference)
145 - L. Osborne finished 1st (All Conference)
152 - A. Peterson finished 1st (All Conference)
160 - M. Peterson finished 1st (All Conference)
170 - L. Spencer finished 2nd (All Conference)
182 - M. Armentrout finished 3rd (Honorable Mention)
195 - K. Dillard finished 2nd (All Conference)
220 - M. Olvera finished 3rd (Honorable Mention)
285 - E. Langseth finished 4th
Many individual wrestlers were recognized with their hard work and accomplishments throughout the night, as well.
A. Peterson, senior, hit his 100th career win.
L. Osborne was voted MOW of the tournament.
A. Peterson was voted the upper weight conference wrestler of the year.
Team scores from the event were as follows:
1. Ashe County 206.0
2. Hibriten 141.0
3. Alexander Central 118.0
4. Watauga 93.5
5. South Caldwell 88.0
6. Freedom 51.0
Following the main match, Ashe took on Hibriten for the championship, ultimately winning. Fans were packed into the bleachers on senior night to support and recognize Ashe's seniors. Ashe County recognized six seniors; Trent Trivette, Kabel Dillard, Drew Rowland, Andrew Peterson, Nate Brown and Martin Spencer.
"The season isn’t over now," Dillard said. "Now begins the toughest three week stretch of the year in the toughest region we’ve ever been a part of. Being the most critical part of the year, our season is far from over and this is one step closer to where we want to be. The most successful people in the world set goals, they write those goals down, and when the season started this was one of our many goals to be conference champions.
"We are extremely proud to be conference champs. Our kids have worked for it and have developed into young men. Now that we have enjoyed that for a couple days, we have to get back to work. Being conference champs is never our end goal, but a stepping stone into the toughest battles. We work hard in silence and let success be our noise."
The Huskies will travel to Central Cabbarus for state duals on Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. The NCHSAA 3A West Regionals will take place Feb. 11 - Feb. 12.
