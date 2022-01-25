The Wrestling team at ACHS is gearing up for the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament, taking place on Wednesday, Jan. 26. In recent matches, the team had good results against Alexander Central.
Wrestlers battled it out against the Alexander Central Cougars on Jan. 11, finding a 60-21 win.
Stats:
Weight 106 - Bridger Fairchild (Ashe County) over Franklin Durmire (Alexander Central) (Fall 0:53) Ashe won 6-0.
Weight 113 - Ryder Phipps (Ashe County) over Carson Beal (Alexander Central) (Fall 5:39) Ashe won 6-0.
Weight 120 - Deddrick Carlton (Ashe County) over Marcus Schulth (Alexander Central) (Fall 0:00) Ashe won 6-0.
Weight 126 - Takoda Barnes (Ashe County) over Austin Presnell (Alexander Central) (Fall 1:05) Ashe won 6-0.
Weight 132 - Drew Rowland (Ashe County) over Unknown. Ashe won 6-0.
Weight 138 - Luke Sheets (Ashe County) over Kanon Harrington (Alexander Central) (Fall 0:36) Ashe won 6-0.
Weight 145 - Luke Osborne (Ashe County) over Matthew Dooley (Alexander Central) (Fall 2:45) Ashe won 6-0.
Weight 152 - Andrew Peterson (Ashe County) over Unknown. Ashe won 6-0.
Weight 160 - Matthew Peterson (Ashe County) over Unknown. Ashe won 6-0.
Weight 170 - Elijah Peal (Alexander Central) over Lukus Spencer (Ashe County) (Fall 3:33) Alexander Central won 6-0.
Weight 182 - Noah Medders (Alexander Central) over Mason Armentrout (Ashe County) Alexander Central won 3-0.
Weight 195 - Nathaniel Dahlstrom (Alexander Central) over Nathan Herman (Ashe County) (Fall 2:43) Alexander Central won 6-0.
The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament will take place at ACHS Jan. 26 at 5 p.m.
