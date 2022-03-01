WEST JEFFERSON – James Young and Cindy Price, who serve on the board of directors of Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation, recently each received the cooperative utility industry’s Board Leadership certificate from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
NRECA’s board leadership certificate recognizes individuals who continue their professional development after becoming a Certified Cooperative Director, which Young and Price received earlier. Directors who have attained the Board Leadership certificate have completed 10 credits in advanced course work.
Today’s electric utility environment imposes new demands on electric cooperative directors, particularly increased knowledge of changes in the electric utility business, new governance skills, strategic planning, and a working knowledge of cooperative principles. Blue Ridge Electric and its directors have a commitment to working through NRECA to sharpen this body of knowledge for the benefit of their electric cooperative members.
NRECA represents the nation’s more than 900 private, consumer-owned electric cooperatives, which provide electric service to more than 42 million people in 47 states.
Blue Ridge Electric serves some 78,000 members in Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga, Caldwell, Avery, Alexander and Wilkes counties. Learn more at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.
