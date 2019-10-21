JEFFERSON — Despite having to postpone the event due to weather, Zaloo’s Canoes Bonfire Family Night fundraising event still drew a crowd to the bank of the New River Sunday, Oct. 20.
The inaugural event served as fundraiser for the NEST Alliance and Camp New Hope, and Marketing Consultant Kathy Hudspeth said Zaloo’s plans to make it an annual celebration. The evening included games, live music from John Littlewood, s’mores, hot dog roasting, and of course, a bonfire.
In total, the event raised about $400 to be split evenly between the two nonprofits. Though she said the total amount was not as much as Zaloo’s had hoped for, she was still pleased with the how everything turned out.
