TODD — Zion Church will be holding a community fish fry on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.Adult plates will be $12 and child plates will be $10. In your plate, you will receive hush puppies, fried fish, a baked potato, slaw, a dessert and a drink.For large orders, call ahead at (336) 877-7558.Zion Church is located at 303 Zion Methodist Church Rd, Todd, NC 28684.
