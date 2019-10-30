In the Oct. 23, 2019, edition of the Ashe Post & Times, a story titled “Structural assessment deems Old Hotel’s second floor unsafe for occupancy” reported that one tenant was unsure of their next step. Thrive Bodyworks relocated to Mountain Serenity Massage in Jefferson.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Man arrested on illegal hunting charges
- Bidding for U.S. 221 Section E to begin March 2020
- Highway 88 crash leaves one dead
- Structural assessment deems Old Hotel's second floor unsafe for occupancy
- Huskies crumble to Cardinals' comeback; lose sole lead in conference
- ACSO: Tic Tac container leads to arrest and seizure of more than 250 Xanax
- Ashe County District Court update
- Ashe honors volleyball seniors
- Ashe County arrest reports
- Ashe County arrest reports
Images
Videos
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Nov 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.