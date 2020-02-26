In a Feb. 19 Ashe Post & Times story titled “Local writers gather to share original works at open-mic event” Chris Arvidson was incorrectly listed as a contact for future events. Arvidson is no longer involved with Wordkeepers and has moved to Charlotte.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Ashe County District Court update
- Ashe County health inspections
- Ashe Post and Times Calendar
- Greer finishes second in state, caps off wrestling season
- SECU Foundation provides Mission Development Grant to help Freedom Life expand services
- Spring Exhibitation at Turchin Center for the Visual Arts brings five new exhibits
- Ashe County Farmers Market hold registration day
- Faith Notes
Most Popular
Articles
- Ashe County arrest reports
- Ashe County arrest reports
- Musicians announced for 2020 Christmas in July Festival
- Ashe County District Court update
- Ashe Chamber welcomes Rusty Roots Boutique to downtown West Jefferson
- Wreck Report
- Ashe County Senior Center spreads the love on Valentine's Day
- Ashe County Superior Court update
- Challenge grant offered to complete renovations at The Bluffs Restaurant on Blue Ridge Parkway
- Ashe County Middle School basketball teams end season on high note
Images
Videos
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 27
-
Mar 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.