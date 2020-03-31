RALEIGH — In a 9:05 a.m. update on March 31, The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said there were 1,498 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 statewide with eight recorded deaths related to the virus.
The department also said there were 157 people currently hospitalized in N.C. According to data provided by DHHS concerning NC Inpatient Hospital bed counts, there are a total of 3,223 Intensive Care Unit beds, 793 of which are empty. As far as Inpatient Hospital beds, there are a total of 17,572 beds with 7,024 unoccupied.
DHHS said that the numbers in the hospital bed counts reflect 84 percent of hospitals reporting statewide and the number of empty beds represent beds which are able to be staffed but have no patients.
The Raleigh News & Observer reported that the number of positive COVID-19 cases North Carolina topped 1,500 Tuesday, March 31.
Eight people with COVID-19 have died in North Carolina as of March 31 and 1,512 tested positive for the virus statewide, according to the newspaper as of 11 a.m. The eight deaths included residents from Cabarrus, Harnett, Johnston and Rowan counties and two Virginia residents traveling in the state.
DHHS said in their Tuesday morning update there have been 23,106 completed tests by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.
AppHealthCare, the public health department serving Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, reported the fifth positive test result in Watauga County on March 27.
Over the weekend, neighboring Johnson County, Tenn., reported two positive cases, while neighboring Caldwell County had three positive cases and Wilkes County had two cases as of March 31, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. No positive test results have been reported in Ashe and Avery counties.
AppHealthCare reported that it had collected 68 tests in Watauga County as of March 30, while outside agencies had reported a total of 150 tests in the county. In Ashe County, the health department had collected five tests by March 30, while outside agencies had collected a total of 26 tests to date for the county. The Toe River Health District reported on March 30 the department had conducted 47 tests in Avery County, with 34 coming back negative and 13 pending.
Nationwide, 165,874 people in the U.S. had tested positive for the virus as of 11:11 a.m. March 31, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine, with 3,173 deaths related to the virus and 5,995 people who had reportedly recovered from the illness.
MORE INFORMATION
Centers for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
NCDHHS: ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus
AppHealthCare: www.apphealthcare.com
Appalachian Regional Healthcare System: apprhs.org/COVID19
