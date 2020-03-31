RALEIGH — The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina was up to 1,536 and there have been 10 deaths in the state as of 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that there were 1,498 positive cases with 157 people currently hospitalized in N.C. as of 9:05 a.m. on March 31.
According to data provided by DHHS concerning NC Inpatient Hospital bed counts, there are a total of 3,223 Intensive Care Unit beds, 793 of which are empty. As far as Inpatient Hospital beds, there are a total of 17,572 beds with 7,024 unoccupied.
DHHS said that the numbers in the hospital bed counts reflect 84 percent of hospitals reporting statewide and the number of empty beds represent beds which are able to be staffed but have no patients.
DHHS said in their Tuesday morning update there have been 23,106 completed tests by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.
AppHealthCare, the public health department serving Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, reported the sixth positive test result in Watauga County on March 31.
The department reported the sixth and seventh positive test results in Watauga County on March 31. One was a Watauga resident who had travel history, while the other was a person with a permanent residence outside of the county. Both were isolating in Watauga, the department stated.
Over the weekend, neighboring Johnson County, Tenn., reported two positive cases, while neighboring Caldwell County had three positive cases and Wilkes County had two cases as of March 31, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. No positive test results have been reported in Ashe and Avery counties.
AppHealthCare reported that it had collected 68 tests in Watauga County as of March 31, while outside agencies had reported a total of 150 tests in the county.
In Ashe County, the health department had collected five tests by March 31, while outside agencies had collected a total of 26 tests to date for the county.
The Toe River Health District reported on March 30 the department had conducted 47 tests in Avery County, with 34 coming back negative and 13 pending.
Nationwide, 188,547 people in the U.S. had tested positive for the virus as of 10:08 p.m. March 31, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine, with 3,899 deaths related to the virus and 7,068 people who had reportedly recovered from the illness.
MORE INFORMATION
Centers for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
NCDHHS: ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus
AppHealthCare: www.apphealthcare.com
Appalachian Regional Healthcare System: apprhs.org/COVID19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.