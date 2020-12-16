ASHE COUNTY — In its most recent weekly situation update for Ashe County, published on Dec. 11, AppHealthCare said for the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5 there were decreases in active cases and those in quarantine.
Also included in the situation report provided by AppHealthCare for was information about the phases in which the COVID-19 vaccination will be rolled out.
The first phase will include healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 and those in long-term care facilities (staff and residents). The second phase will include adults at highest risk of severe illness and those at highest risk for exposure such as those with pre-existing health conditions (includes community members and frontline workers). The third phase will include adults at risk for exposure and at an increased risk of severe illness (frontline workers and adults aged 65 or older). The fourth phase will include students and critical industry workers (college and university students, K-12 students and those employed in jobs critical to society and at a lower risk for exposure. The fifth phase and final stage will include everyone who wants a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination.
As of Tuesday, Dec. 15, there were 133 active cases in Ashe according to AppHealthCare, with a further 143 individuals being monitored and a cumulative case count of 1,190. There has been 25 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ashe County according to AppHealthCare.
According to AppHealthCare, 42 staff members and 84 residents have tested positive at Margate Health and Rehab Center, with six dead, as of Dec. 10, with the most recent positive coming Dec. 10.
An ongoing outbreak at the Happy Holiday Tree Farm has seen 14 staff members test positive, with the last positive test coming Nov. 30.
Outside of Ashe, AppHealthCare has reported 141 active cases and 17 deaths in Watauga County and 81 active cases and two deaths in Alleghany County. Across the state, there have been 5,605 deaths, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
North Carolina had 446,601 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of noon on Tuesday, Dec. 15, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. This is more than 42,000 more cases than the same time a week earlier.
The NCDHHS released a County Alert System to give counties another tool and a classification for their COVID-19 status.
In their most recent published report, the NCDHHS listed Ashe as orange for the third-straight week, meaning the county has a “substantial” community spread. This is the second of three tiers, in between yellow and red, with 34 other counties given an orange designation, and 48 counties were designated red.
Watauga also received an orange designation while Alleghany County received a yellow designation, indicating a “significant” community spread, while Avery and Wilkes County were given a and Alleghany County received a yellow designation, indicating a “significant” community spread, while Avery received a red, “Critical” community spread designation and Wilkes County received a yellow designation.
The tiers were determined using the number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people, the percentage of tests that came back positive over the same 14 days and the impact on county hospitals.
The NCDHHS noted in its report that individuals in red and orange counties should limit mixing between households and social circles, avoid settings where people congregate, consider ordering more take out or eating outside and reduce public interactions to mainly essential activities.
AppHealthCare is continuing case investigation and contact tracing efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you receive a call from a member of the case investigation or contact tracing team, AppHealthCare urges you to cooperate and provide information that will help conduct response efforts. Calls will be from (844) 628-7223 or (828) 264-4995. It may also show up as “NC Outreach” or “Contact Tracing.”
AppHealthCare encourages citizens to remember the three W’s: wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.
In response to the dramatic rise in numerous key metrics due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced the enactment of a modified Stay-at-Home order statewide effective Friday, Dec. 11, and continuing until 5 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2021.
The order requires that North Carolina residents to stay at home from the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and will require businesses to close by 10 p.m., with alcohol sales capped at 9 p.m. in an attempt to curtail mass gatherings to help slow the spread of the virus.
