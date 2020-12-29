ASHE COUNTY — As of Tuesday, Dec. 29, there were 57 active cases in Ashe according to AppHealthCare, with a further 193 individuals being monitored and a cumulative case count of 1,378. There has been 33 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ashe County according to AppHealthCare.
Outside of Ashe, AppHealthCare has reported 98 active cases and 19 deaths in Watauga County and 39 active cases and four deaths in Alleghany County. Across the state, there have been 6,574 deaths, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Dec. 29.
North Carolina had 524,279 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of noon on Tuesday, Dec. 29, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. This is more than 77,000 more cases than the same time a week earlier.
Ashe Memorial Hospital administered its first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to its frontline health care workers on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
The hospital received 300 doses of the vaccine, which received an emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration on Dec.18.
AMH will continue giving out its initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine over the next couple weeks.
Following the first dose, recipients will receive a second dose 28 days later.
At this time, the vaccine is only available for Ashe Memorial’s employees, physicians and auxiliary and contract staff. The hospital is following all of the Tier 1 guidelines relating to the vaccine.
The COVID-19 vaccine will be rolling out in phases and will be given to those who are most at risk first. Supplies will be limited at first but will increase throughout 2021.
According to information found on its website, AppHealthCare is currently in Phase 1a of vaccine distribution currently. The local health department is working with local hospitals, healthcare partners and emergency management to ensure everyone who qualifies for a vaccine in this first phase, is able to receive one.
AppHealthCare added that there is no specific timeline for when we move through each of the phases.
AppHealthCare is continuing case investigation and contact tracing efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you receive a call from a member of the case investigation or contact tracing team, AppHealthCare urges you to cooperate and provide information that will help conduct response efforts. Calls will be from (844) 628-7223 or (828) 264-4995. It may also show up as “NC Outreach” or “Contact Tracing.”
AppHealthCare encourages citizens to remember the three W’s: wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.
In response to the dramatic rise in numerous key metrics due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced the enactment of a modified Stay-at-Home order statewide effective Friday, Dec. 11, and continuing until 5 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2021.
The order requires that North Carolina residents to stay at home from the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and will require businesses to close by 10 p.m., with alcohol sales capped at 9 p.m. in an attempt to curtail mass gatherings to help slow the spread of the virus.
