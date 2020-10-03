RALEIGH — North Carolina's COVID-19 confirmed case count hit 214,864 as of 12:07 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 according to the Raleigh News & Observer. The newspaper reported that 3,608 people have died from the virus statewide.
In its weekly report Friday, Oct. 2 AppHealthCare listed an outbreak consisting of 10 staff and 23 residents who tested positive at Forest Ridge Assisted Living. According to AppHealthCare, the last positive result was Oct. 1.
Previously reported clusters include two staff members and two residents have tested positive at the RHA Group Home and nine staff members have tested positive at Barr Evergreens.
AppHealthCare includes in its weekly situation reports key updates from NCDHHS such as steps to take after being tested for the virus. To access this information click HERE.
On Oct. 3, AppHealthCare reported that the total number of active cases in Ashe County is 54. According to AppHealthCare, active cases are defined as the number of individuals who are currently isolated in Ashe County. The COVID-19 positive case count, which is a cumulative case count since testing began, is 327 for Ashe County.
AppHealthCare reported May 26 that one person in Ashe County has died due to complications from COVID-19. As of Aug. 30, AppHealthCare now lists two COVID-19 related deaths in Ashe County, and a further 13 in Watauga. One of the 11 reported deaths for Watauga County was reported to be Appalachian State University student, Chad Dorrill.
According to information released from family and friends, Dorrill passed away on Sept. 28 with a formal statement from ASU Chancellor Sheri Everts in an email sent out on the afternoon of Sept. 29.
AppHealthCare released the following statement:
"Our prayers and deepest sympathies are with the family of Chad Dorrill during this difficult time. We encourage everyone in our community to take this virus seriously. There are actions we can all take to lessen the impact of this virus and slow the spread in our community. We urge everyone to practice the 3Ws, avoid large gatherings and maintain good hygiene practices. Wear a cloth face covering over your nose and mouth anytime you will be around others who are not in your household or living space, wash your hands regularly or use hand sanitizer and wait at least 6 feet from others. Show Your Love to your loved ones and your community by practicing these very important prevention measures."
Toe River Health District in Avery County reported to county's first death related to COVID-19 in a press release on Sept. 3.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 216,886 laboratory confirmed cases statewide with 921 currently hospitalized with the virus as of noon Oct. 3. NCDHHS also reported 3,629 deaths statewide. In the information updated daily on its website, NCDHHS has not been providing a count of persons statewide who have recovered from the virus.
Nationwide, 7,351,767 people had tested positive with the virus according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine as of 1:23 p.m. on Oct. 3. The university also reported that there have been 208,940 deaths in the U.S. and 1,029,969 deaths and over 34.7 million confirmed cases globally.
According to AppHealthCare, turn-around times for testing have improved with most tests resulting between two and four days. NC DHHS now provides data on testing turnaround times. This data is updated daily and can be found HERE.
NCDHHS reported on Oct. 3 that 3,130,783 tests for COVID-19 had been conducted statewide by the State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs.
Additional data provided by NCDHHS includes data by zip code and outbreak data and information
To access published data for confirmed cases by zip code for the state of NC, click HERE.
To access data broken down by type of congregate settings including nursing homes, residential care facilities, correctional facilities or congregate work click HERE.
On May 9, AppHealthCare also began listing the number of individuals being monitored in each county. For Ashe County on Oct. 3, 88 individuals were actively being monitored. The number of district hospitalizations is also available on their website of 44 hospitalizations. This number listed by AppHealthCare is a cumulative count and does not necessarily reflect the number of individuals currently hospitalized.
1,268 people have tested positive for the virus in Watauga, according to AppHealthCare. 238 cases have been confirmed in Alleghany County, according to AppHealthCare.
