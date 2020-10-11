RALEIGH — North Carolina's COVID-19 confirmed case count hit 231,471 as of 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 according to the Raleigh News & Observer. The newspaper reported that 3,770 people have died from the virus statewide.
In its weekly report Saturday, Oct. 10 AppHealthCare listed an active outbreak consisting of six staff and 13 residents who tested positive at Forest Ridge Assisted Living, with a total case count of 15 staff and 30 residents. According to AppHealthCare, the last positive result was Oct. 7.
Previously reported clusters include two staff members and two residents have tested positive at the RHA Group Home and nine staff members have tested positive at Barr Evergreens.
AppHealthCare includes in its weekly situation reports key updates from NCDHHS such as steps to take after being tested for the virus. To access this information click HERE.
On Oct. 11, AppHealthCare reported that the total number of active cases in Ashe County is 58. According to AppHealthCare, active cases are defined as the number of individuals who are currently isolated in Ashe County. The COVID-19 positive case count, which is a cumulative case count since testing began, is 379 for Ashe County.
As of Oct.9, AppHealthCare lists five COVID-19 related deaths in Ashe County, on in Alleghany and a further 14 in Watauga. One of the 11 reported deaths for Watauga County was reported to be Appalachian State University student, Chad Dorrill.
Toe River Health District in Avery County reported to county's first death related to COVID-19 in a press release on Sept. 3.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 231,471 laboratory confirmed cases statewide with 921 currently hospitalized with the virus as of noon Oct. 11. NCDHHS also reported 3,770 deaths statewide. In the information updated daily on its website, NCDHHS has not been providing a count of persons statewide who have recovered from the virus.
Nationwide, 7,761,547 people had tested positive with the virus according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine as of 9 p.m. on Oct. 11. The university also reported that there have been 214,767 deaths in the U.S. and 1,075,320 deaths and over 37.3 million confirmed cases globally.
According to AppHealthCare, turn-around times for testing have improved with most tests resulting between two and four days. NC DHHS now provides data on testing turnaround times. This data is updated daily and can be found HERE.
NCDHHS reported on Oct. 11 that 3,381,506 tests for COVID-19 had been conducted statewide by the State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs.
Additional data provided by NCDHHS includes data by zip code and outbreak data and information
To access published data for confirmed cases by zip code for the state of NC, click HERE.
To access data broken down by type of congregate settings including nursing homes, residential care facilities, correctional facilities or congregate work click HERE.
On May 9, AppHealthCare also began listing the number of individuals being monitored in each county. For Ashe County on Oct. 11, 86 individuals were actively being monitored. The number of district hospitalizations is also available on their website of 55 hospitalizations. This number listed by AppHealthCare is a cumulative count and does not necessarily reflect the number of individuals currently hospitalized.
1,536 people have tested positive for the virus in Watauga, according to AppHealthCare. 253 cases have been confirmed in Alleghany County, according to AppHealthCare.
