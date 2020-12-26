RALEIGH — North Carolina's COVID-19 confirmed case count totaled 513,930 as of 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. The newspaper reported that 6,526 people have died from the virus statewide.
On Dec. 26, AppHealthCare reported that the total number of active cases in Ashe County is 91. According to AppHealthCare, active cases are defined as the number of individuals who are currently isolated in Ashe County. The COVID-19 positive case count, which is a cumulative case count since testing began, is 1,334 for Ashe County.
As of Dec. 26, AppHealthCare lists 33 COVID-19 related deaths in Ashe County, four in Alleghany and a further 17 in Watauga. One of the 16 reported deaths for Watauga County was reported to be Appalachian State University student, Chad Dorrill.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 513,930 laboratory confirmed cases statewide with 3,023 currently hospitalized with the virus as of 1:11 p.m. on Dec. 26. NCDHHS also reported 6,526 deaths statewide. In the information updated daily on its website, NCDHHS has not been providing a count of persons statewide who have recovered from the virus.
Nationwide, 18,943,541 people had tested positive with the virus according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine as of 8:22 p.m. on Dec. 26. The university also reported that there have been 331,754 deaths in the U.S. and 1,756,584 deaths and over 80.2 million confirmed cases globally.
According to AppHealthCare, turn-around times for testing have improved with most tests resulting between two and four days. NC DHHS now provides data on testing turnaround times. This data is updated daily and can be found HERE.
AppHealthCare provides COVID-19 vaccination information on its website, to access this information click HERE.
The COVID-19 vaccine will be rolling out in phases and will be given to those who are most at risk first. Supplies will be limited at first but will increase throughout 2021.
According to information found on its website, AppHealthCare is currently in Phase 1a of vaccine distribution currently. The local health department is working with local hospitals, healthcare partners and emergency management to ensure everyone who qualifies for a vaccine in this first phase, is able to receive one.
AppHealthCare added that there is no specific timeline for when we move through each of the phases.
NCDHHS reported on Dec. 26 that 6,708,088 tests for COVID-19 had been conducted statewide by the State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs.
Additional data provided by NCDHHS includes data by zip code and outbreak data and information
To access published data for confirmed cases by zip code for the state of NC, click HERE
To access data broken down by type of congregate settings including nursing homes, residential care facilities, correctional facilities or congregate work click HERE.
On May 9, AppHealthCare also began listing the number of individuals being monitored in each county. For Ashe County on Dec. 26, 164 individuals were actively being monitored. The number of district hospitalizations is also available on its website as 93 hospitalizations. This number listed by AppHealthCare is a cumulative count and does not necessarily reflect the number of individuals currently hospitalized.
To date, 2,825 people have tested positive for the virus in Watauga, according to AppHealthCare; 651 cases have been confirmed in Alleghany County, according to AppHealthCare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.