RALEIGH — North Carolina's COVID-19 confirmed case count totaled 539,545 as of 3:32 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. The newspaper reported that 6,748 people have died from the virus statewide.
On Jan. 1, AppHealthCare reported that the total number of active cases in Ashe County is 92. According to AppHealthCare, active cases are defined as the number of individuals who are currently isolated in Ashe County. The COVID-19 positive case count, which is a cumulative case count since testing began, is 1,453 for Ashe County.
As of Jan. 1, AppHealthCare lists 33 COVID-19 related deaths in Ashe County, four in Alleghany and a further 20 in Watauga. One of the reported deaths for Watauga County was reported to be Appalachian State University student, Chad Dorrill.
In its most recent situation update for Ashe, published on Dec. 31, the local health department released the following statement regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.
“Last week we were able to provide the first COVID-19 vaccines to those who qualify in Phase 1a," said Jennifer Greene, Health Director at AppHealthCare. "This is an exciting and important step to slowing the spread of COVID-19. Since there are limited supplies of the vaccine right now, we have to give it to those at highest risk first. We encourage everyone to be patient as we work through the phases. Everyone who wants a vaccine will have an opportunity to get it and as supplies increase, we will be able to broaden it to more people."
AppHealthCare also added that during the week of Dec. 21 it received 300 doses of Moderna vaccine and the week of Jan. 28 it received 200 doses of Moderna vaccine. The district health department anticipates it will receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine the week of Jan. 4.
According to AppHealthCare, out of the vaccines administered so far, no one has had an allergic reaction to the vaccine.
Beginning the week of Jan 4., AppHealthCare plans to add a vaccine sign up form on its website for anyone who is interested in receiving the vaccine, regardless of what phase they are in. This will act as a place for individuals to submit basic information and then when they are eligible to receive the vaccine, they will be able to schedule an appointment.
The vaccine will be offered free of charge to everyone whether or not you have health insurance. To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, click HERE.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 539,545 laboratory confirmed cases statewide with 3,493 currently hospitalized with the virus as of noon. on Dec. 31. NCDHHS also reported 6,748 deaths statewide. In the information updated daily on its website, NCDHHS has not been providing a count of persons statewide who have recovered from the virus.
Nationwide, 20,128,359 people had tested positive with the virus according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine as of 10:22 p.m. on Jan 1. The university also reported that there have been 347,787 deaths in the U.S. and 1,827,176 deaths and over 83.9 million confirmed cases globally.
According to AppHealthCare, turn-around times for testing have improved with most tests resulting between two and four days. NC DHHS now provides data on testing turnaround times. This data is updated daily and can be found HERE.
AppHealthCare provides COVID-19 vaccination information on its website, to access this information click HERE.
NCDHHS reported on Dec. 31 that 6,898,509 tests for COVID-19 had been conducted statewide by the State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs.
Additional data provided by NCDHHS includes data by zip code and outbreak data and information
To access published data for confirmed cases by zip code for the state of NC, click HERE
To access data broken down by type of congregate settings including nursing homes, residential care facilities, correctional facilities or congregate work click HERE.
On May 9, AppHealthCare also began listing the number of individuals being monitored in each county. For Ashe County on Jan. 1, 200 individuals were actively being monitored. The number of district hospitalizations is also available on its website as 95 hospitalizations. This number listed by AppHealthCare is a cumulative count and does not necessarily reflect the number of individuals currently hospitalized.
To date, 2,985 people have tested positive for the virus in Watauga, according to AppHealthCare; 721 cases have been confirmed in Alleghany County, according to AppHealthCare.
