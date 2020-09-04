JEFFERSON — The annual 9/11 Memorial Service will be held outdoors at Ashe County Courthouse in Jefferson on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m.
The service has been held annually in the county for the past 19 years.
Several local, state and federal officials such as U.S. Congresswoman Virginia Foxx will be in attendance.
At the event, a wreath ceremony will take place as well the presentation of colors for firefighters, EMS and police officers. The National Anthem will be performed and the number of people who died in the Sept. 11,2001 attacks will be read aloud.
